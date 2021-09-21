Lucy Watson's wedding outfit featured sentimental family tribute

Lucy Watson was a stunning bride when she married James Dunmore on 12 September in Greece, and her wedding outfit paid a subtle tribute to her family.

RELATED: Made in Chelsea stars' wedding and engagement photos: Ollie Locke, Lucy Watson and more

For her 'something borrowed', the former Made in Chelsea star accessorised with her grandmother's earrings.

Sharing a throwback photo of her grandmother sporting the sparkling jewels paired with a silver top and pink lips, Lucy wrote: "Recognise the earrings? They were my granny's diamond earrings that I felt privileged to be able to wear on my wedding day."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

The bride opted for an organza off-the-shoulder wedding dress from Milla Nova, with her hair in a sleek updo while clutching a green and white bouquet.

"I went big with the dress and I have no regrets!" she later wrote. Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a dark suit, white shirt and pale tie.

MORE: Lucy Watson is forced to respond to negative fan comments on wedding photos

The TV star's wedding earrings belonged to her grandmother

Lucy and James chose a destination wedding and said 'I do' in front of family and friends in Kefalonia, Greece, including fellow MIC stars Joshua Patterson and Sam Thompson.

But her big day wasn't as smooth-sailing as she had hoped, with the weather causing her to cry on the morning of her nuptials.

Lucy shared a photo of her grandmother wearing the jewels

After sharing several snaps of herself getting ready for the big day, fans noticed she didn't look very happy.

She wrote: "If I look sad in these stories it's because I was... We basically got married in the rain and all the plans we made went out the window... I had been crying about it all morning."

READ: Where to buy an antique or vintage engagement ring - and the best styles to shop

SHOP: Wedding guest outfit ideas for 2021: From floral dresses to chic jumpsuits and pastel suits

The star announced she had married James by sharing a breathtaking photo captioned: "12.09.21." The black-and-white snap showed the newlyweds sharing a kiss in front of the water against the backdrop of nearby islands.

The bride revealed she was sad after storms disrupted her wedding day

The couple had been planning their wedding since they got engaged in Greece in September 2020.

Lucy divulged the full proposal story to fans, explaining that James forged a letter supposedly from the hotel inviting them on a boat trip.

She said: "The boat was stunning… we went on a crazy beautiful tour of some private islands.

"We went to take a photo together and there he was on one knee," Lucy recalled. She admitted she was in complete shock when James popped the question: "My heart didn’t beat for like three seconds."

MORE: Emma Louise Connolly reveals what she nearly wore on wedding day with Oliver Proudlock

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.