Bhutan's king and queen recreate engagement photos for special reason The royal couple have been married for 10 years

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema marked their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and they celebrated by recreating their iconic engagement photographs.

The royal couple posed for the professional portraits in very similar positions to the original shots, and it appeared as though the king was wearing the exact same outfit as he wore 10 years ago.

The Queen, however, wore a different outfit this time around. Although it was in similar colours, this time her top featured floral motifs and was embellished with a gorgeous gold circular brooch. Jetsun's earrings also stood out in the photograph, as she sported striking emerald green studs.

The royal couple released new photographs to mark their anniversary

The couple got married at Punakha Dzong, the same venue that hosted the king's historical coronation ceremony in 2008.

At the time, the king delighted wedding guests by giving his bride a kiss on the lips, as public displays of affection aren't usually commonplace in Bhutan. "I was very proud of her," he said after the elaborate ceremony. "She is a wonderful human being."

Their original engagement portrait was so similar

A decade on, the couple now have two sons together. The king and queen's first child, Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, was born in February 2016 with his name announced two months later.

Their second son, Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck, arrived in March 2020, with the couple releasing a series of adorable photos to mark his first birthday earlier this year.

The couple got married in the same year as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Jigme and Jetsun aren't the only royals to have recreated their engagement photos, as Prince William and Kate Middleton did a similar thing on their 10-year anniversary. The happy couple beamed for the camera in a natural embrace, just as they did before, with Kate flashing her iconic engagement ring.

The precious jewel once belonged to Princess Diana, and this special piece of royal jewellery was inherited by Prince Harry, not Prince William after their mother's death. It is widely reported that once William's relationship with Kate progressed, Harry took the decision to give the ring to his elder brother for the proposal. It is thought that he liked the idea of the engagement ring sitting on the throne one day.

