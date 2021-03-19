Bhutan's royal family celebrate baby's first birthday with adorable photos His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck is one!

Happy birthday to His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck! Bhutan's royal family celebrated their royal baby turning one on Friday by releasing a series of adorable portraits.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Pema posed with their two sons, birthday boy Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck and elder son Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, for the stunning photos taken at their home, Lingkana Palace.

The family posed against a beautiful backdrop of spring blossoms in the palace grounds, with the king and his heir apparent, five-year-old Gyalsey Jigme Namgyel, sweetly coordinating in similar outfits. Queen Jetsun Pema, 30, looked pretty in pink, matching her floral setting, while the birthday boy wore blue.

A caption on the queen's Instagram page noted: "Together with the Bhutanese people, we offer our prayers and wishes for the lasting happiness and well being of His Royal Highness Gyalsey Ugyen Wangchuck."

The baby prince was born on 19 March 2020. He received the name Jigme Ugyen Wangchuck some three months later on 30 June, the auspicious birth anniversary of Ugyen Guru Rinpoche.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Jetsun Pema married in October 2011 in Punakha Dzong, followed by a public celebration in Thimphu and Paro.

In a country where public displays of affection between couples are not commonplace, the king talks openly of his love for his wife. He delighted guests at their wedding by giving her a kiss on the lips. "I was very proud of her," he said after the elaborate ceremony. "She is a wonderful human being."

The family posed against the spring blossom at Lingkana Palace

The couple, who are often dubbed the 'William and Kate of the Himalayas', welcomed their first son in February 2016 but the baby's name wasn't announced until two months later in keeping with tradition. He was known as The Gyalsey, which means "prince", until then.

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck came to power in November 2008 after his father Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated the throne in his favour in December 2006.

