Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida Andersson's bump-skimming wedding dress follows this royal trend

Jamie Redknapp and his girlfriend Frida Andersson surprised fans after they had a secret wedding at Chelsea Registry Office in London on Monday.

The model, who is expecting their first child together in November, looked glowing in her low-key wedding dress by Emilia Wickstead that perfectly skimmed her blossoming baby bump. The white off-the-shoulder dress featured long sleeves and a fitted waist that fell into a flowing midi skirt – a look not dissimilar to several royal ladies' wedding dresses.

Take Meghan Markle, for example, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in 2018 in a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller. The silk dress had a similar open bateau neckline, a slim-fit shape that highlighted her toned figure and three-quarter-length sleeves.

And the Duchess of Sussex wasn't the first royal bride to rock the elegant neckline. For her 2004 nuptials, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wore a satin, cream off-the-shoulder gown by Danish designer Uffe Frank which featured a built-in bodice and sleeves that finished just past her elbow.

The model looked glowing when she tied the knot with Jamie Redknapp on Monday

Meanwhile, Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden married Daniel Westling in 2010 in a Par Engsheden dress with a rounded neckline that subtly displayer her décolletage.

Frida finished off her modern look with matching heels and wore her hair in soft curls, while her new husband was pictured looking dapper in a navy suit, a white shirt and a black tie.

If you're in love with her outfit then there are plenty of dresses, both maternity and regular, available to emulate her look – from Emilia Wickstead to the high street.

Meghan Markle wore an off-the-shoulder Givenchy wedding dress

Guests at Jamie and Frida's intimate wedding included Christine and Frank Lampard, who were spotted at the wedding reception at Scott's restaurant in Mayfair.

Jamie and Frida also likely celebrated with their children. The sports star is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, whom he shares with his wife ex-wife Louise Redknapp, while Frida has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

