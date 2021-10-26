Japan's Princess Mako to be stripped of official title and status after marrying non-royal The royal couple have been compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Japan's Princess Mako has gone against the royal institution in the name of love by marrying a 'commoner' boyfriend, Kei Komuro, and in turn relinquished her royal status.

The royal made the announcement on Monday 26 October in an official press conference to reveal that she and her non-royal partner are now married. Mako looked flawless in a pale blue dress teamed with a delicate pearl necklace and she wore her hair in a low bun. Kei, meanwhile, looked smart in a suit with pinstripe detailing.

Princess Mako is stepping down from royalty

As reported by the BBC, Mako's heartfelt speech included her saying: "For me, Kei is irreplaceable - marriage was a necessary choice for us."

Her new husband also said a few words, declaring his love for his new wife, he said: "I love Mako. We only get one life, and I want us to spend it with the one we love."

The newly married couple held a press conference

Females within the royal family of Japan who marry 'commoners' are forced to forfeit their royal status, however, male counterparts do not.

The wedding itself was not a usual royal affair with pomp and circumstance, instead, the couple simply registered their marriage at the local government registry office.

Mako's parents are Crown Prince Fumihito and Crown Princess Kiko and she is the niece of reigning Emperor Naruhito. Her speech also included apologising for the "trouble" their relationship had caused.

The newlyweds are moving to New York

The couple, who are now free from royal life, met in 2021 at Tokyo’s International Christian University, and it is reported that they will now relocate to the US to start a new life together there.

Of course, it is not surprising that many royal fans have drawn parallels to British royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who chose to step down from royal life after a media frenzy and their move to America.

