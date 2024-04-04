Beaming Lorraine Kelly rocks black bob and cascading veil in rare wedding photo with lookalike father

Lorraine Kelly may have been married for over 30 years, but her wedding photos remain few and far between.

The Scottish TV star, 64, tends to re-share the same two pictures of her special day with her camera-shy husband Steve Smith, but she dug into her personal archives back in 2012 to reveal an unseen photo.

© Jim James - PA Images Lorraine Kelly sported short dark hair when she married Steve

Sporting a wide grin, Lorraine turned towards her lookalike father in an intimate father-daughter wedding moment captured on camera. John Kelly wore a kilt, a black jacket and a bow tie in a nod to her Scottish roots, while Lorraine looked radiant in her puff-sleeve wedding dress.

Proving she has inherited her father's striking features, the bride sported ebony locks – which are much darker in the photo compared to her current chocolate hue – in an updo, leaving her full fringe coiffed around her eyes. She topped her hair with fresh white flowers and a flowing veil.

Meanwhile, Lorraine accentuated her features by wearing glamorous makeup including lashings of mascara and deep brown-nude lipstick.

She shared the throwback photo in honour of Father's Day, and she took the opportunity to pay tribute to her dad, whom she described as her "hero."

"He and my mum were only 18 when they had me, and they made a lot of sacrifices and worked really hard to ensure that me and my younger brother never wanted for anything," she said.

Just like her dad, Lorraine's husband and cameraman Steve – who met his wife while working at TV-am – similarly wore a kilt, which she described as "fabulous." Lorraine was much less complimentary about her own outfit for the couple's "tiny" ceremony in Dundee on 5 September 1992.

"At my wedding, it was such a small one, it was wee, it really was," she began during the launch of BBC's Wedding Day Winners.

© Karwai Tang Lorraine and Steve are parents to daughter Rosie

"All I wanted was men in kilts and pipers. There was no real plan! It was very, very traditional. My dress... Uyuy-yuy. It was 1992 so it was kind of like a Princess Diana bouffant thing with big sleeves – oh God. We could all get in it! We could all fit in my dress. I've still got it."

Lorraine told Woman and Home she had found her gown in the sale at a wedding fair, but she later said she thought it was "ghastly" and called it a "mistake."

