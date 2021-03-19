Jennifer Lopez surprises fans in flowing bridal gown following split rumours The star was shooting for her latest film

Jennifer Lopez has shocked her fans as she posed in a flowing wedding gown just days after it was rumoured she'd split with fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

MORE: Marc Anthony supports ex-wife Jennifer Lopez following alleged split from Alex Rodriguez

The Waiting for Tonight singer looked sensational as she stood barefoot and bared one of her incredibly toned legs in the shoulderless wedding gown.

The dress was slightly dirtied as Jennifer posed in a sandy forest.

Gazing off into the distance, the star captioned the photo: "Eye on the prize," alongside a palm tree, wave and film camera emoji.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez stuns in hot pink swimsuit

Fans went wild for the shot, and one posted: "Wow! This dress is stunning!" Another added: "You graceful graceful beauty!!!!! Love this!!!!"

"Beautiful queen, this is hot," wrote another admiring fan, while another simply posted: "Wowww."

Many other fans were left speechless by the gorgeous photos, and they simply posted strings of heart eye, heart and flame emojis.

Jennifer wowed in the bridal gown

The Hustlers star was on set for her latest film, Shotgun Wedding. The upcoming romantic-comedy action film sees Jennifer opposite Josh Duhamel.

The pair play a couple who bring their arguing families together for their dream wedding destination, but they get cold feet at the altar. The wedding gets even worse when the party is taken is hostage.

A synopsis for the film teases: "The couple must work together to save their loved ones – if they don't end up killing each other first."

The couple were rumoured to have split earlier this month

The photos come just days after Jennifer was rumoured to have split from her fiancé of two years, Alex Rodriguez.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez stuns fans with surprise wedding dress photo

MORE: Jennifer Lopez shows off incredible physique in slinky cutout minidress

The couple were reportedly "on the rocks" according to Page Six, and Jennifer could later be seen talking to her sobbing daughter, Emme, on FaceTime.

The snap was posted on J.Lo's Instagram Stories, and Emme was seen cuddling father Marc Anthony, while the singer said: "When they are sad but momma and daddy are there #Coconuts. I love you! So proud of you!"

The pair have clarified that they're still together

Alex shared a solo shot of himself sailing in Miami, and he captioned the post: "Don't mind me, just talking a sail-fie… What are your plans for the weekend?"

The couple later released a joint statement refuting media reports that they had split, but confirmed that they were "working" on their relationship.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez bares abs as she wows in white PVC cropped top and pants

In the joint statement to TMZ, they said: "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things."

Alex then travelled to the Dominic Republic to join Jennifer on set for Shotgun Wedding, and posted a reflective statement. "Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward," he wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.