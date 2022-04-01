Brooklyn Beckham reveals peek at fiancée Nicola Peltz's last-minute wedding prep The couple are reportedly just days away from their wedding

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz are reportedly just a week away from their big day, so they've been busy making some last minute preparations to ensure they're looking and feeling their best.

The budding chef revealed the beauty treatments his fiancée has been trying in the lead up to the wedding in a post on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, showing Nicola wearing an LED face mask.

"Can't wait to marry you," Brooklyn captioned the funny photo of Nicola relaxing with her eyes closed and her hand behind her head as she let the treatment work.

Nicola shared the same post on her own Instagram Stories, writing: "To many years of this." The 27-year-old's face was illuminated red by the mask, which she appeared to be using while lying in bed.

Many celebrities swear by LED face masks for glowing skin, and Nicola's soon-to-be mother-in-law Victoria Beckham is also a fan of the gadgets, which aim to stimulate collagen to tackle ageing, while reducing inflammation and redness of the skin.

Nicola Peltz has been using an LED face mask ahead of her wedding

The device will help to give Nicola a beautiful bridal glow for her special day, for which she has previously revealed she will be wearing a bespoke Valentino wedding dress.

Brooklyn and Nicola are reportedly set to marry on 9 April at the actress' family oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. The £76million estate is known as Montsorrel, and it is set to host stars from all over the world, including Victoria's good friend Eva Longoria, who recently opened up about the big day.

The Jewish wedding will take place over several days and fans needn't worry though as there are clearly no hard feelings amongst the Beckhams; David is set to be the master of ceremonies, while his younger brothers, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, will act as best men.

