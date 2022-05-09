David Beckham and his wife Victoria have been married for 22 years, during which time the fashion designer has sported around 15 different rings, but the former England footballer shared a throwback photo from their engagement photoshoot on Sunday.

The snap, which he posted to celebrate Mother's Day in America, showed off the original ring that David presented to VB when he proposed – and it hasn't been seen on many occasions since their wedding day.

"Happy Mothers Day to the most amazing Mums @victoriabeckham @sandra_beckham49 @jackie.adams_ We love you x x x," he wrote.

Victoria was dressed in a black leather jacket with a fur trim, and she rested her hands on her new fiance who wore a coordinating black coat. The pose perfectly highlighted Victoria's three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring on her left hand.

David shared a snap of their engagement photoshoot on Mother's Day

Set on a gold band, the ring was rumoured to have cost £65,000, but Victoria has since shown off her sparkling collection of emeralds, rubies and sapphires, both from David and herself. This includes a platinum set eternity band much like the one her son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz now wear, and a huge pear-cut 17-carat diamond rock thought to cost around £2million.

The couple got married in 1999

The couple – who are parents to children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper – said 'I do' on 4 July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin. As well as a star-studded guest list including Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates, their four-month-old son Brooklyn acted as ring bearer.

Their wedding followed a Robin Hood theme

The big day followed an unexpected movie theme with rich purple, burgundy and green colours that were reportedly inspired by Disney's Robin Hood. And it wasn't just the decor that followed the theme – VB paired her first Vera Wang satin bridal gown with a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples, while both of the couple's second outfits at their reception were vibrant purple ensembles from Antonio Berardi.

They also had a three-tiered cake featuring a leaf design with apples piled on top of each tier.

