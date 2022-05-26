8 Best black wedding dresses inspired by Kourtney Kardashian's glam goth wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Oh my goth! Black wedding dress searches are up 85% from last year according to Pinterest, thanks in part to Kourtney Kardashian's recent wedding party look, and now we're seeing a rise of the romantic - and often decadent - haute gothic style.

Get ahead of the trend and see our edit of the best black wedding gowns from ASOS to independent brands on Net-a-Porter. Combining the rebelliousness of the 80s, with 16th-century gothic romanticism and appreciation of the Victorian style of ball gowns, corsets, luxe fabric and headdresses, modern brides are becoming more creative and opting for beautiful black wedding gowns.

Rather than conforming to white - which is said to represent innocence - brides are embracing black which is chic, and wearable and represents mystery, power, elegance, and sophistication - perfect for your special day!

Celebrity goth bride vibes include Vera Wang, Sarah Jessica Parker, Christine Quinn from Selling Sunset and now Kourtney Kardashian, who has paved the way for this bridal trend for winter and beyond...

The best black wedding dresses

Christos Costarellos sequin gown, £1,780 Net-a-Porter

Christos Costarellos was previously a theatre costume designer, and it shows with this dramatic gown fit for a gothic queen. Clusters of tiny sequins sparkle among the full midnight black tulle layers and through the sheer floaty sleeves. The skirt billows all around you – your guests will be awestruck.

True Decadence lace, £135, Harvey Nichols

We love this beautiful lace Bardot gown by True Decadance which features a pretty sweetheart neckline and a bodice which nips you in at the waist. See how it is covered in ornate three-dimensional lace and it is the perfect length for you to show off your wedding shoes.

Goddvia set, was £93.00 Now £41.00, ASOS

This underrated two-piece satin gown by Goddvia may be in the sale but it is still fully stocked in sizes 8 – 14 so be one of the first trendsetters to grab it. With an elegant high neck, long lace sleeves and those coveted satin-covered buttons fastenings at the back you will never want to take it off.

True Decadence plunge dress, £135.00, Harvey Nichols

With a voluminous tiered skirt from the ribboned waistline, all the way to the floor and plunging front and back this gown is the ultimate statement dress for the modern, independent bride who wants to rock a big ballgown on her special day.

BCBG tulle corset dress, £504.00, Revolve

This gown from BCBGMAXAZRIA is so skillfully crafted. The corset is guaranteed to flatter and highlight your best physical assets while protecting your modesty and the light black tulle cascading from the skirt adds layers upon layers of intrigue.

Simone Rocha £1,995, Matches Fashion

A dress which reveals more exciting details the more you look. This Simone Rocha dress has a waffled satin bodice that fits close to your body without the restrictiveness of a corset and then the mastery begins; a Broderie Anglaise skirt, ribbons and tulle hem. We love the little gothic-inspired bustle on the back of the gown with all texture and movement.

SOHUMAN floor-length dress, £745, Wolf & Badger

This floor-length SOHUMAN design is so understated and elegant. Perfect for the quietly confident bride who knows an investment piece when she sees one. The delicate mesh lace is cut in neat straight lines and reveals just a hint of leg now and again.

Alessandra Rich satin, £4,035, Harrods

If you are here for Kourtney Kardashian vibes, we have saved the best for last. 'Bringing the boudoir to the ballroom', Italian designer Alessandra Rich’s satin and lace 'Duchesse gown' fits snugly through the waist and hips before giving way to a darkly romantic, trailing totally sheer skirt - wow!

