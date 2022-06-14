Britney Spears' wedding outfit proves this controversial bridal trend is here to stay Did you spot the star's bridal accessories?

Britney Spears was a vision in her Donatella Versace wedding dress, which she paired with some very striking bridal accessories.

READ: Best bridal gloves to shop if you're inspired by Nicola Peltz and Britney Spears

For her low-key wedding ceremony with Sam Asghari, the singer walked down the aisle under a pink marquee at their home in Thousand Oaks, California wearing an off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high leg split. To finish off her look, Britney added a simple white veil with satin edging, a 90s-inspired white choker, and a pair of sheer gloves – a look that divided some of her fans.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Britney Spears' sweet engagement announcement with Sam Asghari

Many of her followers were quick to compliment her bridal look, with one writing: "Your dress is amazing, you look gorgeous!" and Stephanie Gottlieb, who designed her wedding ring, adding: "What a beautiful day for a beautiful couple!"

RELATED: Paris Hilton praises Britney Spears' 'magical' wedding in behind-the-scenes video

MORE: 12 celebrity bridal dresses with secret messages: Nicola Peltz, Gwen Stefani & more

Meanwhile, others weren't sure about her fingerless gloves, which appear to feature embellishments around the wrist and showed off her manicure. "Nice dress," wrote one, before continuing: "And the choker and gloves? Big no!"

Britney wore a Versace dress and sheer gloves. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Another Twitter fan added a close-up of Britney's hand and wrote: "What’s going on here."

Despite this hesitancy, bridal gloves are proving to be a hit with celebrities. Back in April, Brooklyn Beckham's wife Nicola Peltz accessorised her Valentino gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team with long handmade lace gloves.

Nicola Peltz also rocked lace bridal gloves on her wedding day

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian was pictured rocking a thigh-skimming black mini dress from Dolce & Gabanna with elegant opera gloves over her Italian wedding weekend with Travis Barker.

Amanda Holden and even the Duke of Windsor's wife Wallis Simpson are also among those who have chosen gloves as part of their bridal outfits in the past, so perhaps they are coming back into fashion.

The couple got married at their Thousand Oaks home. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Pop star Britney married her model fiance on 9 June in front of stars such as Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton.

Following the official wedding ceremony, the 40-year-old swapped her white gown for a mini tuxedo dress to dance the night away, before doing another two outfit changes – she also wore a red mini dress and a low-key tonal ensemble.

MORE: Britney Spears’ four Versace wedding outfits are truly mesmerising

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.