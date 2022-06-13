Britney Spears and Sam Asghari banned THIS item from fairytale wedding How the couple kept their wedding under wraps

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari chose a low-key wedding ceremony in front of 60 of their closest friends and family at their home in Thousand Oaks, California – but they all had to follow this rule.

The pop star, 40, and the model, 28, kept their nuptials on 9 June very private, only releasing a series of photos following the ceremony. So how did they ensure their guests, including stars such as Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton, did not release personal pictures inside their big day?

One snap of their wedding invitation reveals that phones were banned. Rose gold writing reads: "Ceremony starts promptly at 6:30pm sharp. To respect the couple's privacy, this will be an unplugged ceremony and all cell phones will be checked in upon arrival. Thank you."

The wedding invitations revealed no phones were allowed during the ceremony. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

Hours earlier, Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander, to whom she was married for just 55 hours following a Vegas wedding in 2004, almost ruined the surprise. He went live on social media as he made it past security and into the house, where he continued to live stream their wedding decorations before police were called.

Despite the drama, Britney and Sam's special ceremony looked so romantic, with professional snaps showing guests seated underneath a pink marquee decorated with chandeliers and pink floral arrangements. In a striking pop of colour, the happy couple – who have been dating since 2016 – exchanged vows in front of a pink and white flower wall.

Britney and Sam got married at their California home. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

The bride looked stunning in a Donatella Versace wedding dress which featured off-the-shoulder straps and a thigh-high leg split. She teamed it with a simple white veil with satin edging, white Versace heels, diamond drop earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet from Stephanie Gottlieb – who also designed the couple's platinum wedding bands.

Britney later changed into a further three Versace outfits, according to Vogue. After the ceremony, Britney rocked a black tuxedo mini dress with long sleeves and signature gold Versace buttons to dance the night away at their reception.

The bride wore four wedding outfits. Photo: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock.

She then slipped on a striking red mini dress with a deep V-neck cut, a bodycon fit and some fun seventies fringing protruding from the sleeves which was visible as she embraced close friend Madonna for a photo.

Britney’s fourth and final dress was a two-tone frock also crafted by the prestigious Italian fashion house.

