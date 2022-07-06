Matt and Emma Willis celebrate 14th anniversary in the most unique way - see photo Congratulations to this celebrity couple!

Emma Willis and her husband Matt have marked their 14th wedding anniversary, and they celebrated in a special way - by getting pedicures!

MORE: Matt Willis makes parenting revelation after photo of son Ace sparked major reaction

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the presenter shared a sweet snapshot of the couple during their pamper session. "This is how we anniversary… I love you @mattjwillis [heart emoji] Happy 14 baby," she wrote.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Emma Willis' husband Matt praises 'genius' parenting hack in hilarious clip

Busted musician Matt added: "Trying so hard not to kick the person touching my feet!" He then shared a throwback picture of the two, writing: "Married 14 years today! Hurray for us!"

MORE: Emma Willis sparks sweet fan reaction with rare photo of 'beautiful little soul' son Ace

READ: Emma Willis reveals she loves a 'bad boy' - find out her surprising crush

Emma, 46, and Matt, 39, have been married since 2008 and have one of the strongest celebrity marriages. The couple are also proud parents to three children - Isabella, 13, Ace, ten, and six-year-old Trixie.

Matt popped the question to The Voice star in 2007 after two years of dating, and they renewed their wedding vows in July 2018 to celebrate ten years of marriage.

Emma previously revealed that she very nearly ruined Matt's surprise proposal when he whisked her away to Venice for a romantic break.

Emma shared this sweet snap on Tuesday

Speaking on Shopping With Keith Lemon, Emma said that during the holiday Matt "went all weird". "He stopped talking to me for about a day," she shared. "I thought that maybe he regretted taking me away and was probably going to break up with me. Then I started thinking, 'Maybe there's something more to this.'"

"Anyway, we walked up to the Rialto Bridge and he pulled this box out of his pocket," she continued. "He went to get down [on one knee] and I just looked at him in the eye and went, 'Don't you dare!'"

Keith appeared stunned by Emma's brutal response, but Emma quickly explained: "It's because it's full of tourists. I felt a little bit silly!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.