Julia Roberts has more than one reason to celebrate as she marks wedding anniversary

Julia Roberts had more than one reason to be thankful at the start of the week, and she wanted to make sure her fans all knew about it!

The Pretty Woman star took to Instagram to share a rare loved-up photo of herself with husband Danny Moder to mark their 20th wedding anniversary.

The throwback image saw the pair embracing, and she captioned it: "TWENTY. Can't stop smiling, can't stop kissing."

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

Despite being an A-lister, Julia's wedding back in 2002 was incredibly low-key. Not only did Danny propose with an emerald engagement ring worth a reported $4,000 - which is very modest when it comes to celebrity engagements - nobody even knew their wedding was happening until they got there.

The couple had known each other for less than two years when they got married at her ranch in Taos, Mexico. When they first met, Julia was dating Benjamin Bratt and Danny was married to Vera Steimberg.

Julia Roberts shared a heartfelt tribute to husband Danny Moder on their wedding anniversary

But both relationships fizzled before they then became a couple. Julia insisted: "He sorted his whole thing out, separate and apart from me. And I sorted my life out, separate and apart from him. I think that’s the only reason we were able to ultimately fall in love with each other and be together."

When they invited the relatively small group of 60 guests to their wedding on 4 July, the loved ones were told that they were attending an Independence Day party.

Julia and Danny tied the knot on Independence Day in 2002

Julia didn't opt for a big, bold dress either and kept it simple. At the time People reported that she wore "a pale pink cotton halter dress embroidered with pearls and antique beads and hand-painted with flowers."

Meanwhile, Danny donned "a red ruffled shirt and tan pants, exchanging simple handwritten vows."

The couple went on to welcome three children

Their relationship went from strength to strength after their intimate day and they have three children together. They're proud parents to 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus and Henry, 14, too.

