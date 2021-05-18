George W. Bush makes rare comment about marriage to wife Laura The couple wed after three months of dating

George W. Bush and his wife Laura had a whirlwind romance before getting married in 1977, just three months after they started dating.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the former US President opened up about their marriage.

He told Hoda Kotb he had no reservations about tying the knot so early in their relationship. George added to his daughter Jenna Bush Hager: "I'm a decisive person. You should have seen your mum, those blue eyes – oh, my gosh."

George proposed to Laura in September 1977 and they got married in front of friends and family shortly after her 31st birthday in November at the First United Methodist Church in Midland, Texas.

The couple now live in Dallas, Texas in a picture-perfect home that hosted daughter Jenna's own wedding to Henry Hager.

On 10 May 2008, Jenna and Henry wed at the Bush family's Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, which was acquired by George in 1999.

The former US President opened up about his marriage on the Today show

George, who was President at the time, walked his daughter down the aisle and later told reporters: "The wedding was spectacular. It's all we could have hoped for ... It was just a special day and a wonderful day, and we're mighty blessed."

He added: "Our little girl, Jenna, married a really good guy."

As she marked her 13th wedding anniversary, Jenna recently recalled a touching moment the father-daughter duo shared before she got married.

George W. Bush walked his daughter down the aisle at their family home

Speaking of the special moment that made her and her dad cry, the Today star said: "My dad picked me up in a pick-up truck – in his pickup truck – and he said, 'You look beautiful, baby.' And then we both just wept."

Of the happy day itself, Jenna added: "I remember seeing Henry clearly, standing there at this cross that my dad had helped build for us. It's still there, so we have our Christmas services there that we put together. Our kids have gotten to stand on it."

