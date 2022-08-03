Binky Felstead's TV-inspired wedding was 'a dream come true' - exclusive details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's no denying that Binky Felstead and her husband Max Frederik Darnton's oceanside wedding on the Greek island of Corfu was picture-perfect, but what you might not know is that their venue was actually inspired by a TV show.

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, former Made In Chelsea star Binky said that hosting her second wedding celebrations at The White House at Kalami was "a dream come true".

"I used to watch The Durrells [the ITV drama] on TV and I remember saying: 'I really want to go there – it looks like heaven,'" she said. "Having it as our wedding venue was a dream come true."

The beachfront property was home to British author Lawrence Durrell and his wife Nancy in the 1930s. Now, it boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms, a garden with an outdoor pool, a patio with garden views, and, of course, the airy outdoor restaurant run by Lefteris Lazarou, the first greek chef awarded with one Michelin star.

The bride revealed her Corfu wedding was inspired by The Durrells

Following Binky and Max's 5:30 pm ceremony, which was officiated by businessman Max's best friend Jack Waldouck, they headed to The White House's restaurant, which had been decorated with names painted on blue crystal and a table plan presented on lemons inside a model boat, courtesy of Ruth Kaye Design.

"I was blown away seeing it all in real life," recalled Binky, who went on to praise wedding planners Moriarty Events. "They nailed everything perfectly. Their attention to detail was incredible. Max and I just had fun with our friends; we didn't have to worry about anything."

The couple hosted their wedding breakfast at The White House. Photographer: Sandra von Riekhoff/Divine Day Photography

In keeping with the summery destination, the guests – who included Binky's MIC co-stars Ollie Locke, Millie Mackintosh and Rosie Fortescue – dined on white fish ceviche and risotto with fennel sauce, braised veal cheeks and shrimps, followed by Binky and Max's macaron wedding cake. Once the dinner and the emotional speeches had come to an end, the newlyweds and their friends and family enjoyed a firework display at the water's edge before hitting the dancefloor.

The couple – who are parents to Binky's five-year-old daughter India and their one-year-old son Wolfie – tied the knot on 22 July, almost one year after their civil ceremony in Chelsea.

