Jordan Banjo marries wife Naomi at royal residence – wait 'til you see her sparkly wedding dress The couple tied the knot in Hertfordshire

Diversity star Jordan Banjo has finally married his long-term partner Naomi Courts in a stunning wedding in Hertfordshire, after delaying his nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greatest Dancer host announced the exciting news by sharing an Instagram picture of himself cuddling his new bride at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire, which was the former royal residence of King Henry VIII and his daughter Princess Elizabeth I. And didn't Naomi look gorgeous?

The bride opted for a sparkly champagne-coloured gown with a corset bodice, embellished straps and a Princess-style skirt. She wore her brunette hair in an elegant updo with loose curls around her face and opted for a neutral beauty palette with soft brown eyeshadow and nude lips.

Jordan also looked dapper in a white shirt and a black bow tie with the gold-panelled wedding venue visible in the background. Set in 190 acres of landscaped gardens, the Grade I listed stately home can host up to 150 guests for a civil ceremony, and it offers the perfect backdrop for photos.

Jordan posed for a photo with his new bride Naomi

The room where they held the wedding breakfast had been decorated with long tables, displays of white flowers and pampas grass, and even a sign that read 'Wifey for lifey.'

"Forever and ever. Mr & Mrs Banjo," Jordan captioned the photo, which was quickly met with an outpouring of love from his followers. Carol Vorderman was among the first to comment: "Congratulations both of you," while another added: "Oh that dress." A third penned: "Wow Naomi looks stunning, you don't look too bad too, Jordan. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Banjo x."

The couple tied the knot at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire

As well as a very grand venue, the couple also had an impressive guest list which included Jordan's brother Ashley, Diversity star Perry Kiely, and soon-to-be Strictly Come Dancing star Tyler West. Some of the most treasured guests, however, were the couple's two children – Cassius Ashley, who was born in May 2018, and Mayowa 'Mimi' Angel, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

Jordan and Naomi dated for almost five years before they got engaged during an idyllic holiday in the Maldives in January 2020. At the time, Jordan shared a photo of the lovebirds posing on the beach, with a lit-up sign that read: "Will you marry me?" visible in the background.

He also uploaded a close-up picture of the diamond sparkler. "Well she didn't say no," Jordan quipped.

