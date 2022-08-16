Holly Willoughby's sheer bridal white dress gets everyone talking

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby never fails to give us wedding inspiration, whether she dons a gown from a bridal designer on Dancing on Ice or posts photos of her real-life wedding day with Dan Baldwin.

The latest outfit you'll want to copy is her bridal white summer dress which is selling like hot cakes. This Morning star Holly looked gorgeous in a gorgeous Charo Ruiz broderie anglaise maxi dress in new photos posted on her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon's Instagram. It retails for £513.25 but is almost sold out in all sizes. But if you love the style, there's also a beautiful top and skirt that look very similar.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby reveals what makes a 'big difference' in marriage with husband Dan Baldwin

With its tiered skirt, elegant scalloped neckline and cool semi-sheer material, Holly's dress is perfect for a summer wedding – plus, brides can re-wear it for their next summer trip!

The mother-of-three paired her frock with a bronzed tan and wore her blonde hair extra long in effortless waves, prompting many of her fans to compliment her look.

Holly stunned in a white broderie anglaise maxi dress

"@hollywilloughby looks stunning as always," remarked one, and a second penned: "Love it," while a third added: "This woman," followed by heart eyes emoji.

Holly recently celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary with Dan, and she shared some unknown details about her wedding with Wylde Moon in honour of the milestone. The talented TV presenter designed her own wedding dress for her nuptials, which took place on 4 August 2007 at St Michael's Church and Amberley Castle in West Sussex.

Shop the look:

Charo Ruiz tiered dress, £513.25, Net-a-Porter

Charo Ruiz skirt, £93.30, and top, £86, Net-a-Porter

Inspired by her mother Linda's 1977 wedding outfit, the ivory gown was overlaid with French lace and featured long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and open back detail, which she teamed with a backless bridal corset.

"A friend of mine introduced me to this incredible lady who was a pattern cutter for Alexander McQueen. I sat down with her and we sketched my dress. I had pictures of my mum’s wedding dress which was a similar shape, and that formed the basis of it," the 41-year-old mother-of-three told Wylde Moon.

The This Morning star revealed her wedding dress was inspired by her mother

"Her dress had that 70’s Biba style sleeve – not unlike the puffed Vampire’s Wife shape actually. My mum’s sleeve came down to a point with a loop over her middle finger, which I loved so I added that to my design," she continued.

