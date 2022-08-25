The Repair Shop Will Kirk's rarely-seen bride looks ethereal in unseen wedding photo The Repair Shop star tied the knot in August 2021

Will Kirk had originally intended to marry his wife Polly Snowdon in August 2020, until the coronavirus scuppered their plans – but two years on and the couple have successfully exchanged vows and expanded their family.

The Repair Shop star marked his first anniversary with the qualified doctor on 5 August by sharing a series of photos of their adorable baby girl and an unseen snap inside their private wedding day. "Celebrating our 1 year wedding anniversary with a trip out with the little one. What a difference a year can make," he sweetly wrote.

Will tends to keep his family life away from the spotlight, so the rare photo of his beautiful bride was a welcome surprise for his fans. In the latest snap, Polly looked lovingly up at her new husband wearing a beautiful white gown with lace sleeves, a V-neckline and a silky skirt with a long train.

The blonde beauty wore her hair in soft curls with the top section fastened back, finished with a long veil. Will, meanwhile, was a dapper groom in a blue suit with a patterned blue tie and brown shoes.

Will Kirk marked his first wedding anniversary with photos of his baby and his bride

The couple stood against the backdrop of rustic stone cottages with picturesque pink wildflowers growing up the walls – a spot some of Will's followers recognised as popular Cotswolds tourist attraction, Arlington Row in Bibury. They had previously said 'I do' at the Kings Head Hotel in Cirencester and exchanged rings created by Will's co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman.

"Double congrats," commented one follower next to the wedding and baby photos. "Can’t believe it’s been a year already! Happy Anni guys," another wrote, and a third remarked: "Beautiful wedding picture. Congratulations on your anniversary and on the safe arrival of your baby."

The couple tied the knot in August 2021 after delaying their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic

Will previously described his big day as the "best day" of his life when he shared his first peek inside their nuptials in 2021. One photo showed the couple walking down the aisle after exchanging vows, with their elated wedding guests throwing confetti over the newlyweds.

A second black and white photo saw Will with his arm affectionately around his wife's shoulder as they prepared to sign the register, revealing the bride's backless gown.

Captioning the loved-up snaps, Will wrote at the time: "The best day of my life. Thank you to all who attended and to those that helped to make it happen."

