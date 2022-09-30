Princess just recycled dazzling wedding gift from royal in-laws – did you spot the change? The royal rocked emeralds on her wedding day

Like most royal brides, Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in a gorgeous tiara on her wedding day, but the royal has since made a few tweaks to the design which were visible in her latest outing with her husband Prince Carl Phillip.

LOOK: 11 sparkling royal wedding tiaras that stole the show: From Princess Anne to Meghan Markle

As she said 'I do' at the royal chapel in Stockholm on 13 June 2015, Sofia was a beautiful bride in a long-sleeved, lace gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt. She wore her dark hair in an elegant updo and added the Palmette Tiara.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

Gifted to her by her royal in-laws, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, the piece featured diamond palmettes and matching spikes, topped with eye-catching emeralds – which were reportedly previously part of a necklace belonging to Silvia. However, the green stones were nowhere to be seen when Sofia attended a dinner at The Royal Palace in Stockholm on Thursday.

RELATED: Princess Sofia of Sweden rocks head-turning ASOS mini dress for intimate wedding

MORE: Princess Sofia's ethereal bridal gown has major similarities to Kate Middleton's

Instead, they had been replaced with pearls, making for a stylish addition to Sofia's oyster-coloured silk top and lace white skirt from Zetterberg Couture, both of which she had also worn before.

It seems as though the royal regularly tweaks her wedding tiara to match her outfits – she sported the original emerald design for the Nobel Prize ceremony in December 2015, but for the same banquets in 2017 and 2018, she rocked the pearl version. Back in 2019, she even ensured her tiara complemented her blue dress by adding turquoise stones.

Sofia's emerald and diamond tiara was given to her by King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

The royal couple's Instagram account shared photos of glamorous Sofia and Carl during their latest royal engagement, adding the caption: "Earlier in the evening, the King invited to a representation dinner at Kungl. The castle. The guests represent business, authorities, civil society, culture and science and more. An evening with very interesting and exciting conversations!"

The royal tweaked it to match her blue outfit back in 2019

Fans shared their thoughts in the comments, with one noting Sofia's pretty accessory: "A tiara moment." Another, meanwhile, remarked: "Dreamteam and a beautiful couple!" while a third penned: "Wow!! You truly both look incredible!"

READ: Sarah Ferguson recycled royal wedding tiara years after divorce – best photos

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.