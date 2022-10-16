Exclusive: Inside JLS star Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar's magical wedding in Jamaica

JLS star Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar have shared photos and memories of their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

READ: JLS's Oritsé Williams announces he has married Kazz Kumar

The couple exchanged vows in front of five of their closest friends at the boutique Zoëtry hotel on Jamaica’s Montego Bay. "It was like a fairy tale; it was out of this world," Oritsé said. "Marrying my queen in my mother’s homeland is the stuff dreams are made of. It was like a movie; I can’t explain it any other way. You see these moments in films that you don’t think are real, but we were living it."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Exclusive footage from JLS star Oritsé Williams and Kazz Kumar's magical day

"I still can't believe it happened. It was perfect," adds bride Kazz of their ocean-side civil ceremony, the first part of the couple’s marriage celebrations, which will continue next year.

"The JLS boys and their partners have been congratulating us and saying they’re excited to celebrate with us. They're really happy that we’re happy," continues Oritsé.

The bride wore a champagne gown by Indian designer Rohit Verma

For the ceremony, marketing manager and former singer Kazz, who first met Oritsé in 2019 after they connected on social media, wore a champagne gown by Indian designer Rohit Verma and held a dried bouquet of burnt orange, red and white flowers and sprays of pampas grass and berries, crafted by Blu Ivy.

EXCLUSIVE: JLS reveal how touring has changed with their partners and children

REVEALED: JLS's Oritsé Williams announces engagement to Kazz Kumar - EXCLUSIVE

The groom danced down the aisle accompanied by a steel pan band who were playing the couple's special song Adorn by Miguel. "I was facing the ocean and the sunset as Kazz was walking," he recalls.

"When I turned around, she looked so spectacular, just extraordinary. I told her she’s the most beautiful woman on planet Earth – and the entire universe. It's not just about how she looks, it’s who she is as a person. Not everyone has the beautiful heart and soul that Kazz has. I managed to keep it together; I pinched myself."

The newlyweds enjoyed a celebratory dinner with their guests

After becoming man and wife, the newlyweds enjoyed a celebratory dinner with their guests. They now plan to hold a religious wedding ceremony and 'huge party' next year for their family and friends, including JLS.

REVEALED: Marvin Humes leaves fans heartbroken after announcing sad news

CUTE: JB Gill and wife Chloe are every inch the proud parents after their kids make acting debut

"We wanted to save saying personal vows and making speeches for our family and friends next year," explains Oritsé. "Having my bandmates involved and sharing it with me will be phenomenal."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.