Craig Doyle's rarely-seen wife Doon's 'patience' amid 21-year marriage

Ever since becoming a regular face on This Morning following Phillip Schofield's departure in 2023, Craig Doyle, 53, has hit the headlines for his youthful appearance and his sweet friendship with his co-star Josie Gibson.

But fans have remained largely in the dark about his marriage with his wife Doon, since the TV presenter prefers to keep his home life private. Craig reportedly wed Doon in December 2002, but they have released no photos of the milestone occasion.

Doon and Craig Doyle got married in 2002 after meeting at the gym

They are now parents to four children: Quin, Muireann, Milo and Elsa. In one rare interview, Craig discussed the "patience" his wife has shown throughout their two-decade marriage as he discussed the possibility of expanding their family.

"I'd have a whole bundle if it were up to me - I love kids," the Irish TV star told Belfast Telegraph. "Doon's full-time with them. She keeps the ship rolling - she's amazing. I go to work but I'm really only doing my hobby. She has a hell of a lot more patience than me."

The couple met at the gym after Craig's friends encouraged him to visit. He joked that he was a shy "nerd" and recalled the awkward blunder he made on his third date with Doon.

"I didn't even have gym gear with me. I had a pair of shorts and a pair of shoes, I looked like a [expletive] and I met her and I thought, 'Holy God'. We were on our third date, the kissing date, and we were in Greystones and we had a drink and we were out walking and as I left, I shook her hand. Complete nerd.

"She looked at me like I was a real [expletive] and said, 'That was the kissing date. Why didn't you kiss me?' I was scared. I fancied her you see," he said in an interview with RTE.

Craig also previously commented on his love life before meeting his wife, joking on This Morning: "Well if it wasn't for university I know I certainly wouldn't have got a girlfriend.

Craig Doyle presents This Morning alongside Josie Gibson

"I mean, there's just absolutely no way. I couldn't even talk to girls until I went to university! Joking aside, it's a huge part of growing up."

