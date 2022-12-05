Pregnant Kaley Cuoco's unique ring in loved-up photos with Tom sparks wedding debate The actress is expecting her first child with the Ozark star

Kaley Cuoco has sparked a wedding debate among her fans after posing for a series of loved-up photos with her partner Tom Pelphrey for her 37th birthday.

The Flight Attendant actress, who is expecting her first child with the Ozark star, shared a series of photos of her celebrations – and fans couldn't help but notice her unusual accessory. Bundled up in a warm black jumper dress and sunglasses, Kaley cuddled up to Tom for a photo, resting her left hand on his stomach and showing off a thick gold band.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco shares sweet private exchange with Tom Pelphrey

A close-up of the ring was visible in one selfie, revealing a flat, square signet ring style with jewelled semi-circle details. "I see wedding rings…." commented one eagle-eyed follower, which began speculation in the comments section about whether the couple could be engaged or married.

"Or maybe promise rings. It's doubtful she'll marry again, but never say never. She does seem incredibly happy, so it's possible," mused another, while a third disagreed: "That would surprise me because she was very adamant In several interviews that she would never ever get married again because it wasn’t her thing."

Kaley showed off her unusual ring in birthday photos with Tom

Kaley went public with her relationship with Tom in May 2022, and just four months later, the pregnant TV star was spotted wearing her unique ring during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Meanwhile, both Kaley and Tom sported plain gold bands on their left hands as they announced they were expecting a baby girl in October.

The actress has previously been married twice – she wed Ryan Sweeting in 2013 before they split in 2016, and she went on to tie the knot with Karl Cook in 2018 but they went their separate ways in September 2021.

Following her divorce from Karl, the Big Bang Theory star revealed she doesn't want to walk down the aisle again. Speaking to Glamour, she said: "I will never get married again. I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not."

Tom has also been pictured wearing a gold band on his left hand

Kaley added: "But I believe in love because I’ve had incredible relationships. I know that they’re out there. I like being someone’s partner and having that companionship.

"We’ve all been there where you think, 'Oh my god, I’m never going to meet someone else'. And you do. There are great people that come into your life and they leave your life. And there are reasons for all of it."

