The Big Bang Theory star Johnny Galecki shares surprise marriage and baby news – all we know, plus relationship with ex Kaley Cuoco

Congratulations to Johnny Galecki! The TV star is officially a married man, having secretly tied the knot with now-wife Morgan Galecki.

What's more, in their new Architectural Digest cover story, the 48-year-old revealed that they'd also quietly welcomed a baby daughter named Oona Evelena.

While it's unclear when Oona was born or when he and Morgan tied the knot, it is mentioned in the story that Morgan was pregnant with Oona at the time of the shoot and she was born soon after.

The story centered around the Nashville home he'd purchased in 2018 after moving out of Los Angeles when he was with his previous partner, Alaina Meyer.

The Big Bang Theory star and Alaina started dating in 2018 and in November 2019, they welcomed their son Orbison. Johnny moved into his new home just Covid-19 hit, and in November 2020, it was reported that the couple had broken up.

The story also shares a look inside their nursery for Oona, which includes a lavish RH cabin bed painted in gold, with the walls surrounded in forest-themed print, an antique Persian rug, a ceiling covered with leather tiles, several plush pillows, and a large rabbit toy.

Johnny first moved to Los Angeles when he began gaining attention for his turn in the sitcom Roseanne, which he starred in from 1992-1997, and remained there through the height of his stardom during the run of TBBT from 2007-2019.

"I never felt like much of an Angeleno," he admitted to the publication. "And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery. Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you're not all that comfortable in."

© Instagram The actor is also a dad to four-year-old son Orbison

He mentioned that he'd nurtured "many fantasies of living in all the places I would travel, from Austin to Reykjavík," and eventually settled on Nashville, where he has now built his family home. "Everywhere I looked, around here, felt like the scene of a future memory."

Johnny described styling his home with a mix of Gothic tendencies and some of the midcentury quirky history it possessed. "With very limited knowledge of the area, resources, and relationships, and a little one running around, I thought, 'This is going to take me at least seven years to try to do by myself'.

© Getty Images He first dated "Roseanne" star Sara Gilbert during their teenage years

"Funnily enough, a friend saw the Pierce & Ward book, A Tale of Interiors. She had visited my farm and thought, 'Well, that looks like Johnny’s taste and perfect for that location'."

Prior to his marriage, the star's most famous relationships were both with co-stars on his shows, both of whom also played love interests. During the filming of Roseanne, he dated Sara Gilbert, who also later starred in TBBT. During their relationship, she came out as gay, and they remain close friends to this day.

© Getty Images From 2007-2009, Johnny dated his "The Big Bang Theory" co-star Kaley Cuoco

From 2007 to 2009, Johnny dated Kaley Cuoco, his co-star and eventual love interest on TBBT, and while they broke up three seasons into the hit sitcom, they've remained friends ever since.

In fact, in a 2022 oral history of the show, Johnny admitted that despite their characters, Leonard and Penny, tying the knot in the show while they remained exes off camera, it was all professionalism and friendship.

© Getty Images Despite breaking up while filming the show's third season, they remained friends and worked on nine more seasons together

"A wonderful thing about walking onto the stage, much of the time, was that I got to leave all my personal drama behind," he recalled. "I had to. But you would think it might have been weird given there was a time Kaley and I did consider marrying, so those scenes would have been complicated at the very least. But she and I are seasoned professionals, and we've been doing this since we were kids, so we used it as a bit of therapy."

