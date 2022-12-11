Princess Sofia makes fourth change to wedding gift from in-laws in six years - photo The royal has sported five colourways since 2015

Princess Sofia of Sweden's wedding gift from her parents-in-law King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia may be the most versatile of all time.

The bride was gifted the gorgeous Palmette Tiara on her wedding day with her husband Prince Carl Phillip on 13 June 2015, and she has made a series of subtle tweaks to the design in order to recycle it for royal outings since then.

As Sofia attended the 2022 Nobel Prize banquet at Stockholm City Hall on Saturday, she stepped out in a bespoke Ida Lanto gown featuring a Cinderella-esque icy blue hue with a high neckline and a full skirt. She teamed her latest look with a silver Louboutin clutch bag, drop topaz earrings and a diamond tennis bracelet, which all coordinated perfectly with her diamond and topaz tiara.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Did you know about the tiara rules royals have to follow?

The original wedding accessory featured diamond palmettes and matching spikes, topped with eye-catching emeralds – which were reportedly previously part of a necklace belonging to Silvia. Sofia fastened the headpiece in her elegant updo alongside her long-sleeved, lace gown by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt which was not dissimilar from the Princess of Wales' bridal dress.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Meghan Markle's very different first meetings with Queen Elizabeth

The Swedish princess looked striking at the Nobel Prize Banquet on Saturday

However, the green stones have been replaced with everything from pearls to diamonds in order to tie in with her outfits. It has become almost a tradition to see the royal in her bridal tiara for Nobel Prize ceremonies, with Sofia choosing to don the emerald version to the event in 2015, the pearl variation in 2017 and 2018, and the eye-catching turquoise colourway in 2019.

In fact, Sofia's latest topaz addition brings the tally up to five different variations of the tiara, all of which are equally as beautiful.

Princess Sofia's original wedding tiara featured emeralds

Sofia and Carl's love story began in 2010 when the two were eating in the same restaurant with friends who happened to know each other. "We started with a shy greeting and everything followed," said Carl Philip after their engagement.

Prince Carl Philip's proposed in June 2014 and admitted he woke up early due to nerves - something of a shock to Sofia as she said she is usually the first to wake. "I was nervous," the Prince said of the proposal. "I woke up several times the night before, I don't know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."

SHOPPING TIME: Wedding dresses that look like Meghan Markle's Givenchy and Stella McCartney gowns

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.