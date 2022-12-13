Princess Theodora's impending wedding date revealed following two-year postponement The royals planned to tie the knot in 2020

Princess Theodora of Greece and Denmark's wedding day with American lawyer Matthew Kumar has been four years in the making, but their wedding date has finally been revealed – and it's very soon.

The Greek royal family's Twitter page shared black-and-white photos from the couple's engagement back in 2018, alongside the message: "News from @FTHISGR has confirmed that the wedding of Princess Theodora of Greece and Mr. Matthew Kumar will take place in early summer 2023 in Porto Heli, Greece."

This will come as good news to actress Theodora Grace's fans, who were eagerly anticipating her wedding in May 2020 before it was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie's daughter, 39, shared a peek into how she and her fiancé Matthew celebrated what should have been their wedding day. In honour of Theodora's Greek heritage, they dressed in the national colours of Greece, blue and white, and enjoyed a table of Greek food, including cold meats, olives, cheese and Greek salad.

The couple hosted a Greek dinner on the day they were planning to get married in May 2020

Theodora captioned the post: "On what should have been our wedding weekend – the love and support from family and friends have been so appreciated. We can't wait to celebrate with all of you in Greece once it's safe."

The couple met after Theodora moved from London, where she was born, to LA to pursue an acting career. Matthew proposed to Theodora in November 2018 and she shared the news alongside loved-up photos of the pair posing against the backdrop of Tower Bridge in London.

Theodora and Matthew got engaged in 2018

"Words can't express our happiness and excitement. I can't wait to marry this wonderful man. I love you, Matt," she wrote.

Theodora and Matthew were not the only ones who were forced to change their wedding plans amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot in a low-key, socially-distanced wedding in July 2020, two months after their planned date, while James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet were due to marry in May 2020 but they pushed their big day back by 16 months.

