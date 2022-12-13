Newlywed Richard Osman sparks reaction with romantic honeymoon photo The Pointless host jetted to Italy with his wife

Richard Osman and his new wife Ingrid Oliver have escaped the UK winter weather following their December wedding and jetted to Venice for a very romantic honeymoon.

The Pointless star took to Instagram to share an atmospheric photo of his travels alongside the caption: "'No filter' Venice looking sweeeet last week. What an incredible city." The snap showed the towering canalside buildings lit up at night and moonlit clouds in the sky.

Richard's fans quickly noted that the picture must have been from his Italian honeymoon with Doctor Who actress Ingrid, and shared congratulatory messages in the comments section.

"Stunning! Congratulations on your wedding," remarked one, and another penned: "Very romantic location for a honeymoon." A third added: "Great pic. Such a very special place."

The Pointless host shared a peek inside his Venice trip

The trip comes just one week after Richard announced he had married Ingrid by sharing their first wedding photo, taken by photographer Nicci Hudson of Adloree. Dressed in a royal blue three-piece suit, the House of Games host emerged from the ceremony hand-in-hand with his bride, who looked stunning in a mermaid wedding dress with long puff sleeves and a train.

They exchanged vows on 3 December in the grand Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House, a country house in West Sussex set in 4,900 hectares, which is the seat of the Duke of Richmond.

Richard and Ingrid got married in a West Sussex country home

He wrote at the time: "The most magical, joyful day on Saturday with my beautiful wife @ingrid_oliver. Surrounded by wonderful friends and family, a day full of love and laughter. We're so, so happy."

The couple met when Ingrid appeared on House of Games, and engagement rumours began in April 2022 after she was spotted wearing a sparkly ring on her left hand.

When asked about their wedding plans, Richard told Lorraine Kelly in September: "We're getting married in December, which is lovely and its going to be a very un-showbizy wedding, just all our school friends. I can't wait."

