Jessica Wright dances with 'my hero' inside majestic castle wedding venue – photo

Jess Wright rummaged through her wedding photo album as she celebrated her father Mark on his birthday.

The doting mother-of-one took to social media to highlight their close relationship, posting several new photos from her big day with William Lee-Kemp in Majorca, Spain on 9 September 2021. "Happy birthday to my hero, my daddy, who we call 'pops'. You’re the best dad we could wish for & the very best grandad now too. Love you forever pops," she gushed in the caption.

The first snap gave fans a fresh look into her majestic castle wedding reception, which was held at Castillo de Bendinat.

Jess looked stunning in her second outfit of the day – a Vivienne Westwood gown with a strapless neckline with a large bow at the back and a tiered skirt. She was holding hands with Mark in the middle of the dancefloor while he sang to her with fairy lights draped overhead and large shuttered windows in the background.

Two more photos showed Jess wearing her original wedding dress earlier in the day. As she walked down the aisle at Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma arm-in-arm with her father, she wore a Milla Nova gown featuring long sleeves, a low V-neck and a layered tulle skirt – which took up most of the space in the car!

The former TOWIE star teamed her dress with a sparkling diamond tiara and a veil, fastening her dark hair up for the church before styling it into loose curls later in the day.

Jess and William tied the knot in Majorca in 2021

"This is such a beautiful post xx," wrote one of her followers after seeing the photos. Another remarked: "Wow @jesswright77 think you are the most stunning bride I’ve seen beautiful photos," and a third penned: "Such a gorgeous bride."

Jess' husband Will agreed, as he told HELLO! at the time: "She looked so beautiful. The dress was unbelievable; even more spectacular than I thought it would be. The whole church gasped. It was one of those unforgettable moments."

