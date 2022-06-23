Jessica Wright rocks the brightest bridesmaid dress in picturesque Majorca wedding photo The star marked her brother's wedding anniversary

Jess Wright looked gorgeous in a bridesmaid dress as she celebrated some special family wedding news on Wednesday.

The reality TV star was pretty in pink in a throwback photo alongside her younger sister Natalya, who wore a matching bridesmaid frock, her brothers Mark and Josh, who looked dapper in blue suits, and Josh's new bride Hollie Kane. "Happy anniversary to my brother & Hollie. Love you guys. Can't believe this was 4 years ago," wrote new mum Jess, who recently welcomed baby Presley.

Standing in front of the beautiful scenery at the private estate, La Fortaleza in Majorca, Jess and Natalya rocked floor-length gowns by ReneKCouture with halternecks and fitted waists, while their mother Carol looked elegant in a silk one-shouldered gown in a champagne colour, which matched her hat.

Bride Hollie took centre stage in her strapless wedding dress with sheer embellished sleeves and a statement train.

Joshua and Holly had 12 beautiful bridesmaids

Jess was one of 12 bridesmaids - as well as Joshua's sisters, Hollie also chose her triplet sisters Sophie and Katie (who were maids of honour), plus several friends.

In exclusive photos shared with HELLO! Magazine in 2018, the bridal party could be seen wearing matching white robes by Bikini Reef and Milly And Canvas, before changing into their backless bridesmaid dresses, finishing off their look by styling their hair into long braids with white flowers.

Joshua marked his anniversary by sharing a series of wedding photos

Speaking of his special wedding celebration, Josuha told HELLO!: "The biggest wedding gift we could ever wish for is to have the people we love with us today.

"We didn't want it to be one day and then it was all over; we wanted it to be a holiday for everyone. So, this will always be a special day, a special week, a special year that we will remember forever."

Jess also got married in Majorca

Although Jessica's nuptials with William Lee-Kemp took place three years later, they had several similarities to her brother and sister-in-law's big day. The pair, who were introduced by Jess' brother Mark, also chose to tie the knot in Majorca, hosting their ceremony in the Basílica de Sant Francesc in Palma before travelling to Spanish castle Castillo de Bendinat for the evening reception on 9 September.

Jess also had 12 stunning bridesmaids, including her sisters-in-law Hollie and Michelle Keegan, who wore off-the-shoulder champagne-coloured gowns from the Tripletta Bridal Couture collection teamed with Pandora jewellery.

