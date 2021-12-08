Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause keep quiet about wedding plans

Selling Sunset is back for a fourth season and one of the hot topics is Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause's relationship.

READ: Chrishell Stause's $3.3m love nest with Selling Sunset's Jason Oppenheim following divorce

The Netflix stars remained fairly tight-lipped about one another when they first began dating, but it is clear that they have considered their future together – and the potential for marriage and children. Page Six reported that when Jason was asked whether he is thinking of tying the knot with Chrishell, he said: "I’m just going to keep all that between us."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Chrishell Stause makes rare comment about divorce from Justin Hartley

Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars contestant Chrishell confessed they had a “very open” discussion about starting a family. "I think that that’s why it works so well and our communication is very open and honest. There’s no conversation that we haven’t had at this point," she told Today in November 2021.

RELATED: Chrishell Stause's relationship history: Who has the Selling Sunset star dated?

MORE: 17 Celeb couples who found love on reality TV: Stacey Dooley, Dianne Buswell, Rachel Riley and more

"I don’t know what we’re gonna do, but you know, it’s just one of those things that I’m very open with where I’m at in life and I think that’s the key."

The couple have discussed marriage and kids

Should the pair choose to tie the knot, it would be Chrishell's second marriage. She wed her ex-husband Justin Hartley in 2017, but he filed for divorce in November 2019 after two years of marriage and she received the news via text. She has since admitted that she doesn't regret the breakdown of their relationship playing out on Selling Sunset.

"I was going through a really hard time and didn’t want to be in front of the camera. I thought it was going to be a public humiliation. But it actually had the opposite effect - it gave my pain a purpose," she told Cosmopolitan UK.

Chrishell was married to Jason Hartley for two years

Justin, meanwhile, previously dated co-star Mary Fitzgerald before she married Romain Bonnet, and she revealed the moment she found out about Jason and Chrishell. "We were out together and I noticed the way he was looking at her was different, so when she went to the bathroom I confronted him. When she came back Jason said, ‘Sorry Chrishell, Mary knows,'" she said.

MORE: Princess Eugenie's wedding photographer reveals 6 biggest mistakes to avoid on your big day