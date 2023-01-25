Pregnant Princess rocks lacy bump-enhancing bridesmaid dress – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Stephanie, Hereditary Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, showed off her blossoming baby bump as she joined the likes of Princess Alexandra and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa at the New Year’s reception at the Grand Ducal Palace.

The 38-year-old wife of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume looked stunning in a pale blue floor-length gown with a delicate lace overlay, a V-neck and an empire-line waist. The Seraphine maternity gown retails for £289 and offers pregnant bridesmaids a comfortable fit and new mums secret nursing access to make breastfeeding easier.

Tying in with the soft blue-green colour, Stephanie added a chunky aquamarine necklace, matching drop earrings and a tiara that was just visible above her elegant updo.

Stephanie and Guillaume announced their engagement in April 2012 and tied the knot in a civil ceremony on 19 October 2012, followed by a religious service the following day. Stephanie looked stunning in a lace Elie Saab wedding dress while her attendants rocked bright blue outfits – a much bolder choice than the bridesmaid dress she chose for her latest outing.

The pregnant royal looked stunning in the maternity dress

Among those dressed in the traditional Nassau colours were six-year-old Prince Gabriel, who is the son of Guillaume's brother Louis and his wife Tessy, was a page boy, as was Stephanie's nephew, Lancelot de le Court. Meanwhile, Stephanie's bridesmaid and sister-in-law Princess Alexandra opted for a soft peach dress.

The couple went on to welcome a son called Prince Charles during the pandemic, before announcing they were expecting their second child in September 2022.

The tweet read: "Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are delighted to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and Hereditary Grand Duchess are expecting Their second child. The birth is scheduled for April."

They added on Instagram: "The Grand Duke, the Grand Duchess as well as the members of the two families unite in this great happiness."

