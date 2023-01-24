Mike Tindall makes major error during podcast with Zara Tindall: Watch The couple were talking about their romance

Mike Tindall launched his brand new podcast this week – and his first guest was none other than his wife, Zara Tindall.

The couple sat down to talk for the inaugural Mike Drop episode, discussing everything from Magic Millions, to Zara's equestrian accomplishments, her childhood, children and plans for the future.

WATCH: Mike Tindall makes hilarious error during podcast with Zara

Fans adored watching the pair interact; their deep affection and love was clear for all to see as they laughed and joked around together.

But there was one awkward moment when Mike made a major mistake about their romance.

Mike and Zara pictured on their wedding day - in 2011

"In 2012, you married a legend," he told Zara, in reference to their own wedding day. "Who said that?" Zara replied with a laugh, before adding, "Didn't we get married in 2011?!"

Closing his eyes and chucking, Mike conceded, "Yes, we did!" as Zara leaned forward laughing.

The couple share three children together

The couple did indeed get married in 2011 – on 30 July at Cannongate Kirk in Edinburgh. A reception was held at Holyrood Palace following the service.

Zara and Mike have since gone on to welcome three children together: Mia, nine, Lena, four, and little Lucas, one.

The couple had a huge surprise when they welcomed their son in March 2021.

Little Lucas was born on 21 March 2021 at the family home in Gatcombe Park

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y podcast, proud father Mike said at the time: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house. Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor!

He told listeners: "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Mike is certainly a doting dad

Mike also spoke about Lucas' birth during his appearance on I'm A Celebrity. "Lucas was rapid," he told campmates. "Third one. As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking. The midwife was like, 'She's not making the hospital.'

The experience was incredibly painful for Zara, but it also turned out that Mike suffered some discomfort. "She almost choked me to death," he joked. "You can't say anything can you? 'Can you let go, you're really hurting me?!'"

