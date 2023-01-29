Harper Beckham looks so grown up in edgy ripped jeans Victoria Beckham would never wear David and Victoria Beckham's daughter joined them for a night in Miami

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child Harper Seven may only be 11, but the stylish tween is already following in her mother's sartorial footsteps.

The young fashionista looked effortlessly cool on her mum's Instagram Story shared on Saturday, rocking a pair of grey straight-leg jeans and an oversized hoodie. Harper's edgy jeans featured daring rips at the knee, while her sporty hoodie was emblazoned with a retro 'Colorado Springs' logo - serving an off-duty model aesthetic.

Harper wore her honey-blonde hair down and straight, while she slipped into a pair of seriously bold fur boots in an electric orange hue. You'd never catch VB wearing a pair of those!

The mini Spice Girl's on-trend style file has become a seriously hot topic lately. Back in October, the 11-year-old joined her parents as they stepped out for an after-party to celebrate Victoria's SS23 debut collection in Paris - and fans couldn't get over how grown up Harper looked.

Opting for a cheerful colour palette, Harper sported a lemon yellow floor-length frock from her mum's own fashion label. Featuring the sunny hue, a detailed web-like bodice crafted from delicate black lace and a halterneck fit, the dress boosted Harper's sartorial status to a whole new level of fun.

Harper turned heads at Paris Fashion Week with her cool outfit

The Beckhams are currently lapping up the sunshine in Miami, where David and Victoria own a $24 million penthouse in the exclusive One Hundred Museum building, which was designed to mirror a seven-star hotel and only houses 100 tenants.

Each apartment boasts multiple terraces with breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean as well as the Miami skyline, Italian kitchens with quartz countertops, custom-designed walk-in closets and spa-like bathrooms.

In Victoria's latest set of Instagram posts, she penned: "Miami nights with my boys," over a photograph of David and their son Cruz, who had stepped out for dinner. VB then shared a selfie with celebrity hairdresser Ken Pavés, along with the caption: "It's Miami baby!"

The fashion mogul served up a stunning silk look, donning a rippling metallic dress and sweeping her curled chocolate tresses over her shoulder.

