Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg's brother Luis Mestre dies at 64 The sad news was announced on Wednesday

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg's younger brother has died, it was announced on Wednesday in an official statement that was released by the Maison du Grand Duc.

READ: The Queen shares sad statement after royal death

It read: "It is with great sadness that Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess announce the death of Mr. Luis Mestre, the younger brother of Her Royal Highness the Grand Duchess, which occurred today, in Geneva, at the age of 64."

No cause of death or further information was provided.

The Grand Duchess, 66, has been married to Grand Duke Henri, who acceded to the throne in 2000, for 41 years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: William visits UAE to offer Queen’s condolences after ruler's death

Her family is originally from Cuba and settled in New York when she and her siblings were children.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton share rare personal tribute to Deborah James

READ: Incredibly sad news for Prince Harry as Ukrainian Invictus Games competitor dies

Her older brother José tragically died in 2015 in Miami, aged 62, after suffering from health problems that previously saw him admitted to intensive care. She also has a sister called Catalina.

The royal couple released a statement on Wednesday

Sadly, the Grand Duchess lost her uncle Victor Batista Falla to COVID-19 in 2020, paying him tribute in a heartfelt statement at the time.

It read: "It is with great sadness that their Royal Highnesses, the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess, report the passing of Mr Victor Batista Falla, the Duchess' uncle and last living brother of her mother.

"Mr Victor Batista Falla, who lived in Madrid, had gone to visit his native country, Cuba, where he had not returned for 60 years. He died there on Easter Sunday at the age of 87 from COVID-19.

The Grand Duke acceded to the throne in 2000

"Victor Batista Falla was a recognised publisher and one of the greatest patrons of Cuban literature in exile. His death is a great loss for the whole family of HRH the Grand Duchess."

Maria Teresa is a doting mother-of-five, sharing four sons and a daughter with her husband: Guillaume, Hereditary Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Félix of Luxembourg, Prince Louis of Luxembourg, Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg and Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.