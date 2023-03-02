Are Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg getting married again? All we know The Masked Singer star and Blue Bloods actor wed in 2014

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg have been married since 2014 after a whirlwind romance that saw them undergo couples therapy soon after their first meeting.

The Masked Singer judge and Blue Bloods actor - who left his wife "shaking" recently after a surprise reveal - appear to be happier than ever and even renewed their wedding vows on their eighth anniversary last August – but will they do the same to mark their ninth year of marriage on August 31?

WATCH: Donnie Wahlberg surprises Jenny McCarthy with intimate vow renewal on wedding anniversary

It seems very likely that they will exchange vows again considering Jenny and Donnie have renewed their vows every year since they tied the knot at the historic Hotel Baker in St Charles, Illinois.

However, fans hoping to see Jenny rocking another stunning strapless ballgown like her first bridal dress – which featured delicate floral detailing on the skirt and a lengthy train – will be disappointed.

In a video shared by Donnie on Instagram last August, the couple kept it casual with Jenny wearing a pink and red skirt with a black sleeveless top, while Donnie wore black jeans and a matching T-shirt.

Explaining why they choose to renew their vows on each anniversary, Donnie captioned the clip: "Some people ask 'why do you renew your vows every year?' Those tend to be the same people that also ask 'how do you keep your marriage so new?' #happyanniversary @jennymccarthy aka Mrs Wahlberg.

Donnie and Jenny renew their vows each year

"I'm so blessed to call you my wife, and so honored to be your husband. I thank god every day for you, and I thank you always for 'taking care of my heart' — as promised. I love you. On to forever."

Jenny previously revealed during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show that she asked Donnie to attend therapy with her before they took their relationship to the next step.

"I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, 'How do I not mess this up?' I'm going to ask him, before we even have our first fight, if we can go to therapy together," she said at the time.

Jenny and Donnie wed in 2014

"He might think I'm crazy, but I want to be able to figure out some tools and discover how we both fight. Do both of us shut down if we're mad at each other, or does one need to communicate?"

She added: "And by sitting down with a therapist, [we figured] out, 'Oh, that's what you do when you fight? This is what I do,' and then the therapist gave us tools to say, 'Okay, when this happens, this is what you do.'

"And I'm telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there's a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

