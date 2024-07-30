Loose Women's Andrea McLean is striking in figure-skimming wedding dress and Hollywood curls

It's still months until Andrea McLean celebrates her seventh wedding anniversary with her husband Nick Feeney, but that didn't stop her from reminiscing about the special day.

Over the weekend, the former Loose Women star and the producer stumbled across their wedding venue in central London, stopping to pose for a photo on the steps where they made their first appearance as husband and wife.

Dressed in a black summer mini dress and strappy sandals, the star was all smiles as she cuddled up to Nick, who wore a white sleeveless T-shirt and blue shorts.

When she returned home, Andrea posted comparison photos of seven years ago versus now. On her wedding day, the mum-of-two was showered with confetti as she emerged from Chelsea Town Hall in a lace bridal gown with a figure-flattering mermaid silhouette, a sweetheart neckline and sheer sleeves.

The Athena wedding dress from Suzanne Neville’s Belle Epoque collection had an overlay which was later removed to reveal a strapless silhouette, perfect for partying with guests at the evening reception. She previously joked she finished off the evening by "wobbling into our hotel after an evening of dancing, singing and doing the hokey cokey with everyone."

Her hair was styled in big, bouncy curls that framed her face and fell softly past her shoulders

"We went for a walk round London in the sunshine today and found ourselves outside Chelsea Registry Office, where we tied the knot almost 7 years ago. It always makes me smile," she captioned the post.

Andrea and Nick's wedding

© Getty The couple got married in November 2017 in Chelsea Town Hall after meeting on a blind date

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in London on 30 November 2017, which was deliberately chosen since it was the fourth anniversary of their first date.

Andrea was supported by friends including Stacey Solomon, Nadia Sawalha and Linda Robson, but there was one guest who almost derailed the ceremony.

On Loose Women, Andrea revealed that celebrity photographer Nicky Johnston, a judge on Britain's Next Top Model, jokingly interrupted the proceedings causing everything to "ground to a halt."

She said: "When it got to that bit – 'Does anyone here know any reason?' – he went, 'Well, actually…' We laughed and the lady went, 'Stop the wedding!' The whole thing ground to a halt and she said, 'This is a legal binding ceremony and you have just said that there is a reason why these two should not.' And he was going, 'No, no, no I was only joking!'"

Andrea added: "It all got very eggy and there was a bit of awkward tumbleweed."

Marriage confession

© Instagram Andrea shared a candid insight into her marriage on her anniversary in 2023

The couple met on a blind date, and Andrea shared a candid insight into their relationship in 2023 on their anniversary. "And tonight we celebrated by making fajitas with the kids and watching I’m A Celebrity. This is us now, 11pm, glasses on, reading in bed, me with my retainer in.

"I’m putting this picture out because for all lovely photos and dressing up, this is where our marriage and our relationship happens - at home, doing normal stuff, and dealing with all the ups, downs, ins and outs that come with being a blended family. And I am so happy with that.

"I love, and am loved in return. That’s the greatest gift I could ask for. Happy anniversary Mr F. I love you," Andrea captioned the Instagram photo of the pair grinning in bed.

