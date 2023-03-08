Newly-single Helen Flanagan baffles fans with sheer wedding dress The actress paid tribute to women around the world with her bridal photographs

Helen Flanagan just marked International Women's Day in the sweetest way. The actress paid tribute to her fellow women across the globe by sharing a series of photos via social media wearing a glittering bridal gown.

The star, who recently split from her fiancé Scott Sinclair, looked like an IRL Disney princess in her embellished gown featuring sheer panels, floral embroidery, and an off-white hue. In images shared with fans online, Helen kissed one of her baby daughters, who looked adorable in a pink tulle concoction.

Helen's fans were surprised by the post, which was captioned: "Happy International Women’s Day. Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."

Helen Flanagan looked beautiful in her bridal gown

One responded: "Huh!?????? I didn’t think you got married," while another added: "Oh Helen you look divine and so does your daughter." A third wrote: "You look beautiful," and a fourth noted: "What a beautiful dress you chose - blessings to you and your wee ones."

For the bridal-themed snaps, Helen wore her dark hair tied back in a whimsical bun style and opted for a buttery makeup blend complete with bronzed contouring and sharp brows. Behind the star trailed a billowing veil – that contributed to fan confusion over Helen's marital status.

The star shared adorable images of her children in the series

Embracing single life, Helen has been experimenting with her style. The star is loving the fairytale frocks, and last week debuted another Cinderella-style ballgown look. The intricate design featured a peppering of flowers and vines that adorned the glistening garment, in addition to a cinched waistline and a feminine V-neckline. Referencing her elegant look, Helen simply captioned the post: "Always wear your invisible crown," finishing off the post with a princess and heart emoji.

Fans immediately flocked to the set of photos, as one enthused: "Cinderella vibes," and a second simply said: "Stunning."

