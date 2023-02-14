Helen Flanagan looks unbelievable in red corset dress for Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Helen Flanagan's Valentine's Day outfit has blown fans away - and the star marked the occasion in the sweetest way.

The actress took to Instagram to share the adorable snap of herself holding her son, dazzling fans in her gorgeous red midi dress with a fitted corset bodice. We've found a similar version of Helen's House of CB midi - and it's the ultimate date night dress.



House of CB Corset Dress, £189, Selfridges

The mother-of-three teamed the red midi with a pair of black pointed-toe heels, with a glam makeup look consisting of a smokey eye and a deep red lip to round off the Valentine's Day look. As for her hair, she styled her blonde locks in voluminous waves that were brushed away from her face to highlight her pretty features.

The House of CB dress features a feminine corset-style bodice with a lace-up back which perfectly complements the romantic, floaty skirt with a side slit.

The red frock is a gorgeous option for all year round, as it can be teamed with a pair of trainers and a light jacket for a pretty spring daywear look, or dressed up with a pair of heels for a sultry date night outfit.

Helen shared the snap of herself and her one-year-old son Charlie with the sweet caption: "I already have my prince, the only man I’ll ever fully give my heart to, my boy."

Friends and fans rushed to the comments to share their love for the post. Christine McGuiness wrote: "Endless love." While another follower commented: "Stunning. Little boys always steal mummy's heart." A third added: "You look beautiful!"

Snap up Helen's gorgeous red midi for your next date night before it sells out!

