Watch: Princess Iman's young bridesmaid suffers wedding dress mishap live on-air

No wedding ever goes exactly as planned, even royal weddings such as Queen Rania's daughter Princess Iman's.

The 26-year-old Jordanian royal married her financier partner Jameel Alexander Thermiótis on 12 March, eight months after announcing her engagement in July 2022. The couple released a series of photos and videos of their special day, but they revealed that it wasn't all smooth sailing.

Not only did her sister Princess Salma suffer a wedding guest dress mishap with her bold pink Andrew GN gown, but the bride herself was captured on video trying to prevent her own blunder! Take a look at what happened in the video below, including Princess Iman's reaction…

WATCH: Princess Iman reacts to bridesmaid's on-air mishap with royal wedding outfit

After being walked down the aisle by her brother, Crown Prince Hussein, who is planning his own wedding with Rajwa Khaled in the summer of 2023, Iman departed the ceremony on the arm of her new husband. Princess Iman looked stunning in a custom Dior bridal gown with lace-trimmed sleeves, which may have been a tribute to Jameel's family, while Jameel looked dapper in his black suit, white shirt and black tie.

The newlyweds walked through the crowds, around a beautiful water feature in the manicured gardens, and into an area where they cut their seven-tier wedding cake with a sword – a traditional ceremony performed by the likes of Princess Kate and more royals on their wedding days.

Princess Iman encountered the mishap as she walked from her ceremony to her cake-cutting

However, the short journey from the altar to the cake-cutting was eventful, thanks to her young bridesmaid, who was tasked with walking behind Iman and fixing her bridal train and cathedral-length embroidered veil.

Luckily, Iman's mother was on hand to help adjust any potential bridal outfit mishaps. Queen Rania was spotted looking radiant in her muted cream-coloured pleated gown, also from Dior's AW22 collection, as she repositioned her daughter's veil behind her to ensure she looked picture-perfect.

The Jordanian royal got married in front of her family on 12 March

The mother of the bride has since taken to Instagram to share her own clips of the big day, alongside the gushing message: "My dear Iman, it’s not goodbye when you’re always on my mind and in my heart. God bless you."

