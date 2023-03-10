Gwen Stefani sparks emotional reaction from fans with unexpected baby photos

Gwen Stefani was inundated with emotional messages from her fans after she shared some unexpected baby photos on Instagram.

The singer – who is married to Blake Shelton – took a trip down memory lane in honor of International Women's Day and shared an insight into her childhood before revealing why she loves "little girl stuff". Discover what she had to say in the touching video below.

Along with Gwen's inspirational message, she shared images of herself as a child, including two of her as a toddler sporting pigtails and adorable outfits, old footage of her performing in No Doubt, and more recent appearances.

The video was shared by Gwen and on her GXVE Beauty Instagram account, alongside a caption that read: "This #InternationalWomensDay we're taking notes from our founder @gwenstefani on how to be unapologetically you."

A quote from Gwen was also shared, it said: "'I think that it's an incredible thing to be able to just be you and stick to who you are, and then be able to have an influence on somebody else and inspire somebody else.'"

Gwen was an adorable child

Fans were quick to comment on Gwen's younger self and praise her for being an inspiration to them all. "I love your childhood pictures, they're priceless!!" one responded.

A second said: "Little Gwen is too cute!!" A third added: "Gwen you are amazing! Beautiful, humble, authentic, kind, loving, giving, fun, and oh so talented!" A fourth wrote: "Incredible woman I love her so much, thank you for inspiring me always."

Fans loved her childhood throwbacks

Gwen's latest post comes after she celebrated the first anniversary of GXVE Beauty, and the occasion wasn't missed by her husband.

Despite being away on tour, Blake paid a heartfelt tribute to his wife as he congratulated her on reaching the incredible milestone. He wrote: "Congratulations @gwenstefani on 1 year of @gxvebeauty.. a woman of many many MANY talents!!! I know how hard you've worked on this and I'm so proud of you!!!"

