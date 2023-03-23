Tom Daley twins with suit-clad husband Dustin and son Robbie in heartfelt post The Olympic diver met his husband in 2013

Tom Daley marked a big relationship milestone with his husband Dustin Lance Black by sharing adorable photos alongside their son Robbie.

The couple met at a mutual friends' dinner in Los Angeles in 2013 and got married on 6 May 2017 in the grounds of Bovey Castle in Devon. Celebrating a whole decade since their first date, Tom wrote on Instagram: "10 YEARS! Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today! Swipe to go back in time!"

Tom marked ten years since his first date with Dustin

As well as photos of Dustin holding Tom's Olympic medals and the couple posing for loved-up photos, they also shared a snap of the family looking dapper in what appears to be wedding guest suits. Tom's attire included black trousers, a blue patterned jacket and a yellow bow tie, while his husband rocked a blue suit and matching bow tie.

Their little boy was also dressed to the nines, as he was pictured walking around with the help of Tom in a pale blue short suit with his blonde hair swept into a straight style.

The comments were awash with supportive messages from fans, with one writing: "Congratulations, you two," while another remarked: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!!" A third sweetly penned: "Happy Anniversary to you both! I love your family! You both seem like such awesome Dads!"

Tom and Dustin looked equally as dapper for their own nuptials, which the diver described as "the most special weekend of our lives!" It took place in front of a flower arch with 120 of their closest friends and family in attendance.

The couple got married at Bovey Castle in 2017

While Dustin opted for blue once again, his groom chose a more unusual colour with a maroon suit, which stood out as they posed for photos on a bridge, holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

It has since been reported that the couple had their personalities "stamped on every detail". According to the Mirror , Tom's love of food came into play, with guests enjoying a feast of British classics, including Beef Wellington, sausage and mash and Eton Mess, as well as a wedding cake made by Tom himself.

They welcomed son Robbie via surrogate in 2018 and have since revealed why they chose not to adopt.

