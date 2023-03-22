Zara Tindall's rebellious wedding beauty look is almost as popular as Princess Kate's See the most popular wedding nails right now

Your bridal hair and makeup are arguably just as important as your wedding dress, pulling together your whole outfit.

But we don't just mean perfecting your foundation shade or making sure your mascara doesn't smudge – your nails will be front and centre when you exchange rings at the altar, so it's important to choose the perfect nail polish.

Pink or rose manicures are the most popular

For royals such as the Princess of Wales, the general consensus is the plainer the better to prevent attracting attention, with nudes and pink reportedly being favoured by the late Queen Elizabeth. While a new study by Nails.co.uk has found that neutral manicures continue to be a timeless choice for brides, there are some much bolder nail hues that are creeping up in popularity – including Zara Tindall's.

The research analysed 169 products under the Google search term 'wedding nail polish' and found the ten most common colours. Pink took the top spot with 37 searches, followed by rose (14) and white (13).

Surprisingly, nude was ranked fourth with just 12 searches, despite its popularity among celebrity and royal brides. Vogue revealed the Duchess of Sussex had a custom-blended Shellac manicure and pedicure at DryBy London, with pretty nude shade Unmasked, layered underneath pale sheer Negligee on her hands and Cashmere Wrap on her toes.

The Princess of Wales chose nude nails for her big day in 2011

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales had a mix of Bourjois Rose Lounge, a pinky nude shade, and Essie's Allure for a sheer natural finish.

For those after a colour that packs more of a punch, red, blue and purple were also among the top ten. Despite the fact that she chose neutral fingernails, Zara's hidden pedicure was much more rebellious.

Zara Tindall showcased her blue pedicure ahead of her wedding rehearsal

During an interview with The Sunday Times following her nuptials, she showed off her electric blue pedicure while wearing a pair of dressed-down Havaiana flip-flops. "I got married with them this colour," she confessed. "It was my 'something blue.'"

See the top ten most popular wedding nail colours and prepare to be inspired:

1. Pink - 37

2. Rose - 14

3. White - 13

4. Nude - 12

5. Red - 8

7. Blue - 6

7. Gold - 6

8. Purple - 5

9. Sand - 4

10. Pearl - 4

