Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding with Greg Mallett: Everything you need to know Prince William and Prince Harry's cousin is approaching her 14th anniversary

Almost two years after her sister Lady Kitty Spencer's wedding with Michael Lewis in Rome in July 2021, Lady Amelia Spencer is preparing to tie the knot with her long-term partner Greg Mallett – but will it be just as extravagant?

Princess Diana's niece began dating Greg when they were teenagers, and Greg popped the question in South Africa back in 2020. From her stunning hen party with her twin sister Lady Eliza to her picturesque pre-wedding celebrations, Lady Amelia has been teasing fans with wedding details in the lead-up to her big day, which is set to take place in March 2023.

The couple got engaged in South Africa in 2020

From her engagement ring to her bridal gown and guest list, keep scrolling to see everything you need to know about Lady Amelia and Greg's wedding…

What engagement ring does Lady Amelia Spencer have?

Following an 11-year relationship, Greg proposed at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch on 22 July 2020. Hear all about it in the video...

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said 'yes to Greg Mallett

Loading the player...

The couple opened up about their engagement with HELLO!, which Amelia described as "the most romantic day of my life." She went on to explain that Greg had organised a memory box containing eight smaller boxes, before presenting her with a sparkly oval diamond engagement ring.

READ NOW: Will Lady Amelia Spencer wear Princess Diana's famous wedding tiara?

"I had one big pink box, inside which I put in eight smaller boxes, decreasing in size," said Greg. "In each box was a photograph of a 'first time'. The final box contained a note instead of a picture, that said: 'But most importantly, I know that you will remember tonight as the night that I proposed.' As Amelia was reading the note, I dropped to one knee with the ring."

Where will Lady Amelia Spencer get married?

Lady Amelia looked stunning in a backless gown for her pre-wedding celebrations

Charles, 9th Earl Spencer's daughter Amelia and her fiancé – who will celebrate their 14th anniversary in May – moved to the UK in 2021.

However, they returned to South Africa for pre-wedding celebrations, sharing photos from Cape Town on Instagram. "Not long now…," Greg teased in the caption, but they have not confirmed where they plan to tie the knot.

South Africa holds a special place in their hearts, as it is not only where Amelia lived with her parents Charles and Victoria Aitken, but it is also where Amelia and Greg first met while studying at the University of Cape Town.

What wedding dress will Lady Amelia Spencer wear?

The model works with several luxury designers

For her pre-wedding party, Amelia looked gorgeous in a backless, halterneck, silky floor-length dress from Reformation in an ivory colour. She teamed it with gold platform heels and styled her hair into a sleek ponytail as she embraced her future groom.

The model also has relationships with several luxury brands, so it's possible she will follow in Kitty Spencer's footsteps - who wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown – and choose a designer with whom she already works.

While Kitty chose not to wear the diamond Spencer tiara - which was most memorably worn by her late aunt Princess Diana for her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981 - it's possible that Amelia will team her gown with the family headpiece.

Who will attend Lady Amelia Spencer's wedding?

Family members tend to be guaranteed at any wedding, and for Lady Amelia, this includes her twin sister Lady Eliza, older sister Lady Kitty, and younger brother Samuel.

DISCOVER: Watch: Queen Elizabeth's initial reaction to daughter-in-law Sarah Ferguson's wedding dress caught on camera

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.