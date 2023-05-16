Ariana Grande shares rare glimpse into marriage with husband Dalton Gomez on two-year wedding anniversary

The beloved pop sensation Ariana Grande recently gave her followers an unexpected treat, sharing a rare snapshot into her marital life with husband Dalton Gomez on the occasion of their two-year wedding anniversary.

In the photo that she shared on her Instagram Stories, the pop sensation is seen sharing a tender kiss with her husband Dalton Gomez on their wedding day back in 2021.

The 29-year-old star added a simple '2,' a heart emoji, and the words “3.5 years together,” signifying their time as a couple. In an affectionate expression of her love for her husband, she added: "I love him so."

Having first gone public with their relationship a little over a year ago, Ariana and Dalton tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

A representative for Grande confirmed on May 17 that the couple exchanged their vows in a private ceremony held at Grande's home in Montecito over the preceding weekend.

The choice of venue came naturally, given the couple's love for the area. According to People magazine, both Ari and Dalton love Montecito.

They spend a lot of time there and it seemed only natural that they would get married at Ari's beautiful and historic house.

The private ceremony was described as "tiny and intimate" and that the gathering was full of love and happiness.

Reports suggested that fewer than 20 guests were present at the informal nuptials, which did not follow a traditional "ceremony" structure, but instead allowed for a more casual exchange of vows.

In the immediate aftermath, neither Ariana nor Dalton made public posts about their nuptials.

Ariana is currently in London

Grande went on to share photos from their wedding, taken by Stefan Kohli, across three Instagram posts on May 26, confirming that their wedding date was indeed May 15. She looked stunning in a Vera Wang dress for her special day.

Currently, Ariana is in Buckingham, England, deeply involved in the filming of the two-part adaptation of the bestselling novel and hit Broadway musical "Wicked."

© Photo: Instagram Ariana used to date Pete Davidson

The singer plays the part of Elphaba, the green-skinned witch, in this highly anticipated production, which serves as a prequel to the beloved "The Wizard of Oz."

