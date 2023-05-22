Jamie Laing's glam bride Sophie Habboo's third wedding dress that went unnoticed

Jamie Laing married his new wife Sophie Habboo for the second time in Marbella, where she wore not one but two more wedding dresses. The couple, who initially tied the knot in Chelsea, invited their closest friends and family to celebrate with them in Sotogrande, a privately owned residential development in Andalusia offering views of the sea and the Rock of Gibraltar.

For the ceremony, which took place under a pink floral arch, Sophie was pictured wearing an Emma Beamount lace bridal gown with long sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and a backless design, which she teamed with a beautiful lace veil that covered her sleek blonde bun. Meanwhile, Jamie looked dapper in a black suit and a bow tie.

The couple decided to do an outfit change for their evening reception, which saw guests dancing to a DJ surrounded by colourful lights. While Jamie simply removed his jacket, Sophie appeared to change into a satin halterneck frock with ruched detailing on the bodice, letting her hair down in a wavy ponytail.

Their outfits were visible in a Will Warr video Jamie shared from their wedding weekend, captioned: "It happened….. 'To find true Love you must first find a true Friend.' What an amazing night. I want to say thank you to all of our family and friends who came and have had to put up with all of our content over the past year."

© Instagram The Made In Chelsea stars got engaged in December 2021

"So beautiful, congratulations you guys," wrote Jess Wright, and fellow Made in Chelsea star Tiffany Watson added: "Congratulations, looks like you had the most amazing day!!!" A fan also remarked: "We’ve all been waiting for this! Wow you both look incredible, can’t wait to hear all on the podcast x."

What did Sophie Habboo wear to her first wedding?

Made In Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo got married at Chelsea Registry Office

Sophie wore a total of three wedding dresses over her two weddings. For her low-key first nuptials at Chelsea Registry Office in April 2023, the bride was pictured sharing a kiss with her new husband Jamie in a stunning £3,865 mini dress by Vivienne Westwood, complete with a corset bodice, sweetheart neckline, off-the-shoulder straps and a tulip skirt that emphasised her long tanned legs.

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves and accessorised with a short Gigi & Olive bow veil, pointed-toe Jimmy Choo heels with embellished straps, and a fitting 'Wifey For Lifey' Sophia Webster clutch bag. Making the most of the sunny weather, they both accessorised with sunglasses.

After their ceremony, the couple – who got engaged in December 2021 – enjoyed lunch at Stanley's with guests dining on trout, cod main and wedding cake.

Did Spencer Matthews attend Jamie Laing's wedding?

Spencer Matthews wasn't invited to Jamie's London wedding

Among the guests at the Marbella service was Spencer Matthews, who missed Jamie's first wedding as he was on holiday in Portugal with his wife Vogue Williams and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and Otto, one.

© Instagram The couple were holidaying in Portugal when Jamie and Sophie got married

Spencer admitted to being "devastated" to not receive an invitation, saying that he would have "flown around the world three times" to attend. Opening up about the reason he was not invited on Jamie and Sophie's NearlyWeds podcast, Jamie said: "I [expletive] up," adding that he wanted to make a public apology to him.

"Amongst the hectic-ness of getting people there and things like that, I thought Spen and Vogue were away."

