Ronald Reagan's granddaughter Ashley models head-to-toe lace for sentimental ranch wedding

Ashley Reagan, the granddaughter of US President Ronald Reagan, looked incredible as she married police officer Joe Dunster on May 5 in Santa Barbara.

In photos published by PEOPLE, the Catholic school principal, 40, exchanged vows at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church in front of 80 friends and family members before hosting a reception at the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center, which she said they chose due to its "personal connection" to her family.

Ashley stepped out in a Princess Kate-style romantic lace bridal gown from Grace Loves Lace complete with long sheer sleeves, a V-neck and a long train. She wore her hair in loose waves with the front sectioned fastened up, secured in place with her cathedral-length pearl-studded veil.

© Getty The Princess of Wales wore a similar lace gown on her 2011 wedding day

"I was drawn to it because all their dresses are handmade lace, and they're just beautiful," she told PEOPLE. "They're simple, they're elegant, they're timeless. I wanted something that gave off that elegant and timeless feel."

DISCOVER: Margaret Qualley shows off epic engagement ring during rare appearance with famous fiancé

SEE: Ariana Grande shares rare glimpse into marriage with husband Dalton Gomez on two-year wedding anniversary

Her husband looked equally as smart for the occasion, donning a black three-piece suit with a white bow tie. Among their guest list was Joe's three children: son Colt, seven, and twins Duke and Walker, five.

© Getty President Reagan poses for a family portrait with young Ashley

"It means a lot because he has three little boys. It feels really special to make a promise to Joe, but I'm also making a promise to the boys to be a part of their lives, to love them as if they're my own, and take care of them as if they're my own. It was the most special," she added.

They were their dad's mini-mes in black suits and matching bow ties as they posed inside the church before the newlyweds headed outside for oceanside photos.

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

After sharing a selection of wedding snaps on Instagram, fans commented: "Your dress is simply gorgeous, Ashley and so are you and Joe," and: "Ohh Ashley - beautiful bride, beautiful family! Congratulations." A third said of Joe's kids: "Love these three little guys too...they are just so sweet!"

The couple first met as kids but didn't begin their romantic relationship until Dunster asked Ashley to go for a coffee in March 2021. By May of that year, they attended an event at The Magic Castle together where it looks as though Ashley accessorised her black dress with an engagement ring on her left hand.

"I think that life happened as it should," she added following her wedding.

READ NEXT: Pierce Brosnan's 'mischievous' first date with wife Keely revealed

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.