Michelle Keegan's father's last-minute wedding panic moments before walking down aisle – details

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright tend to keep their relationship under wraps, but the Heart Radio star previously made a rare comment about a behind-the-scenes wedding mishap.

The couple, who are celebrating eight years of marriage, exchanged vows on 24 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, which was decorated with 12-foot trees. While the Ten Pound Poms actress looked stunning in her French lace fishtail wedding dress with a deep-V back and the former TOWIE star looked suave in his tux, Michelle's father Mike suffered a last-minute mishap with his outfit.

WATCH: Inside Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's love story

DJ Mark recalled the funny story on his Heart Radio show, telling listeners: "On the wedding day right, my father-in-law is panicking about his speech. All I wanted was for things to go smoothly for him.

"To make matters worse, Michelle’s step-father’s there as well, we’re getting on our suits, looking slick as you come, black tie, tuxedo. But I look around and my father-in-law Mike is sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow-coloured boxers." He continued: "They were horrendous by the way, Mike, if you’ve got them, please throw them away right now."

The couple shared their wedding photos with HELLO!

The mishap was only temporary, and Mike located his trousers in time to walk his daughter down the aisle.

Mark and Michelle shared their wedding album exclusively with HELLO!, and although Michelle looked stunning in her bespoke Galia Lahav gown, she revealed it wasn't her original wedding dress. "I had ordered another dress back in August but when I tried it again three months ago I didn't like it," Michelle told HELLO!. "It wasn't the dress for me.

"I was struggling with what to wear, what designer to go with, I was Googling and Instagramming all day and came across Galia, an Israeli designer not based in London. But then I saw that they were doing a trunk show in London on a weekend at Browns. They had clients booked all day but I managed to go in very early."

So clearly it was meant to be! The Our Girl star asked for some final tweaks to make it her dream dress, which she teamed with a "dramatic" Italian veil from Peter Langner. "I asked for the shape of the neck to be changed and I had more lace details around the deep V back," said Michelle.

© Getty The couple made their red carpet debut at the British Soap Awards in 2013

Her finished gown impressed both her wedding guests and her groom, who admitted he got emotional when he caught sight of Michelle for the first time. Reliving the moment, Michelle said: "I will never get that again, it was the best feeling ever," while Mark agreed: "That's the same for me. It was like being in a dream. Every time I looked back at Michelle, I went to cry.

© Getty Michelle Keegan flashed her engagement ring in October 2013

"I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this', so I turned back and watched her as she walked towards me."

PHOTOS: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.