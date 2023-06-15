Princess Beatrice's unearthed comments on sister Eugenie's 'nerve-wracking' wedding

Princess Eugenie is settling into life as a mum-of-two after welcoming her second child, a boy called Ernest, in May 2023.

While she is spending time away from the public eye with her husband Jack Brooksbank and their eldest son August in their baby bubble, their lives were not nearly as private when they got married back in October 2018.

With approximately three million people watching the couple say 'I do' on ITV's This Morning, 800 guests at St George's Chapel to witness the nuptials and a further 1,200 members of the public in the grounds of Windsor Castle, all eyes were on Eugenie on her "nerve-wracking" big day.

© Getty Beatrice described her sister as a "modern bride"

However, Eugenie didn't let the pressure get to her, according to her older sister Princess Beatrice. Sarah Ferguson's daughter shared a rare comment about the bride the month before her big day, telling British Vogue: "Euge is amazing." Squashing any stereotypes about Bridezillas, which sees brides stress about their big day, she sweetly described her sibling as "a very modern bride."

© Getty Princess Beatrice was spotted carrying out bridesmaid duties

Eugenie also added: "I’m not stressed at all," explaining: "It’s nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realise that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters.

"There's a lovely quote from Maya Angelou, which I'm paraphrasing, that 'No one will remember what you said but they'll remember how you made them feel'. It's about how we feel, but also how our family and friends feel. I want it to be beautiful and fun and to bring out our personalities as much as possible."

© WPA Pool Eugenie revealed she wasn't stressed in the lead-up to the wedding

After dating for seven years, Jack popped the question during a trip to Nicaragua and gave his bride-to-be a beautiful engagement ring with a rare padparadscha sapphire surrounded by diamonds.

Eugenie and Jack tied the knot in a plastic-free wedding on 12 October 2018 at the same location that Prince Harry and Meghan wed just five months earlier.

© Getty The couple got married in October 2018

The royal bride looked resplendent in a wedding dress designed by British fashion designer Christopher de Vos of Peter Pilotto which had a low V-back to display her scoliosis scar.

Eugenie borrowed the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery collection.

The royal wedding was watched by around 3 million people

The couple, who will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this October, welcomed their first child, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on 9 February 2021 at The Portland Hospital in London.

They revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump. He was born on 30 May.

