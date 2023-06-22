James Middleton's bride Alizee parties in trainers at ultra-private wedding reception

James Middleton's destination wedding with Alizee Thevenet was the polar opposite of his sister the Princess of Wales' royal wedding in 2011. The entrepreneur, 36, and the financial analyst invited their closest friends and family to Bormes-les- Mimosas, France for the intimate event, and although the couple shared a few photos exclusively with HELLO!, they kept much of their big day private.

One rare snap of their evening reception showed the newlyweds dancing and laughing as James whisked Alizee into a classic dip. As she flung her head back and lifted up her leg, the hemline of her flowing boho wedding dress raised a few inches to reveal her unconventional footwear. See more celeb brides with non-traditional outfits...

The bride ditched traditional heels for comfortable Converse trainers in a summery cream hue, finished with the trademark stripe around the sole. She teamed them with pearl drop earrings and wore her hair in loose curls in a relaxed half-up style alongside her recycled wedding dress.

© Getty Alizee and James got married in an intimate 2021 ceremony

Alizee opted to wear the same dress James' mother Carole Middleton modelled for her 1980 wedding with Michael, boasting an off-the-shoulder silhouette with a frilled neckline and embroidered detailing.

"While talking about dresses with Carole and sharing ideas during lockdown for inspiration, I tried on her wedding dress and fell in love with it," Alizee explained to HELLO!. "It fitted me perfectly and was exactly what I wanted. It always troubled me that wedding dresses are only worn once so it was amazing to give such a beautiful dress a second lease of life."

The full-length frock made it difficult to see if she wore the trainers for the entire wedding day, or if she simply changed into comfortable flat shoes for the evening. For her official wedding, which took place on 11 September 2021, Alizee was pictured sitting at a table as she held hands with James while their pet pooch Ella sat in between them.

It revealed that Alizee accessorised with short lace gloves that she later removed, while James chose a cream suit and blue shirt.

The couple, who met thanks to dog Ella in 2018, got engaged in the Lake District in 2019 after James proposed with a trilogy engagement ring consisting of an emerald cut sapphire and diamonds. "She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news," James announced next to an Instagram photo showing off his bride-to-be's rock, which is thought to be worth up to £50k.

© Instagram Carole and James were pictured hugging at his wedding reception

Ahead of their big day, James admitted he wanted the celebrations to be "as private as possible" but wants to "dance and have fun," he told Vanity Fair Spain. Judging by the photos, mission accomplished!

