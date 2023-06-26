Harry Maguire shares new photo of bride Fern's thigh-split wedding dress – and wow

The footballer and his wife got married in a French chateau in 2022

Harry Maguire and his wife Fern may have spent their first wedding anniversary at a friend's nuptials, but they still reminisced about their own big day by sharing throwback photos – much to the delight of their followers.

In a sweet tribute to his new wife, the Manchester United captain wrote in an Instagram post: "The first year was fun. Happy anniversary, here’s to many more," which was met by sweet messages from fans such as: "Happy anniversary legend," and: "She’s so gorgeous."

The photo showed Harry looking lovingly at Fern, who was a vision in an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with an embellished corset bodice. She showed off her toned legs with a thigh-high leg split in her tulle skirt.

Fern added strappy heels with flowers that wrapped around her ankle and a simple white bouquet secured with an oversized bow, finishing off her look with her brunette hair in effortless loose curls.

Harry swapped his football shorts for a beige suit with a brown tie and matching shoes. The exterior of their French chateau could be seen in the background, covered with a huge floral display including pale pink roses and pampas grass.

After getting engaged in Paris in 2018, the footballer and his long-term partner returned to France for their second wedding at the 100-acre grounds of the Chateau de Varennes, which is located in South Burgundy and boasts an Orangery and a roman style church.

They had previously exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the UK in May 2022, which not even their closest family and friends knew about until a text message on the day, according to The Mirror. The childhood sweethearts, who began dating in 2011, travelled straight from Carrington training ground to Crewe Registry Office for a last-minute ceremony.

Choosing much more unconventional wedding outfits, Harry wore blue trousers, a crisp white shirt and matching trainers, while Fern looked beautiful in a cream power suit with grey pockets, a white top and cream strappy heels. She kept her brunette hair loose in long curls and accessorised with one white bag and one black rucksack.

On their anniversary, Harry also shared photos from Soccer Aid charity match chief Kenneth Shepherd's Mallorca wedding with his partner Lucy Wright. He cuddled up to Fern in a black tuxe, while she looked radiant in a summery green and blue mini dress with a one-shouldered cape.

"What a day for @kenneth_shepherd2 @lucywright1512 big day. Congratulations," he captioned the snap, which shared a peek at the luscious greenery of the wedding venue.

